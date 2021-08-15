Analysts see increases of up to 80% for Litecoin, BNB and Polkadot By CriptoFácil



Analysts see increases of up to 80% for Litcoin, BNB and Polkadot



The cryptocurrency market remains optimistic with forecasts of up to 80% for (), () and (DOT). The 3 altcoins appreciated between 6% and 8%, leading to even greater jumps.

As of this writing, LTC is costing about $175, BNB $396 and DOT $21.

Litecoin at $250

Analyst Elliott Laybourne is optimistic about Litecoin (LTC). As noted, the price of altcoin rose again this Friday (13) after a short break.

In the last 7 days, the 13th cryptocurrency in market value has accumulated an increase of more than 23%. Furthermore, since dropping to $103 in July, the LTC has gained 64%, showing itself capable of a quick recovery.

According to Laybourne, BTC-correlated altcoins tend to be more volatile. And this applies well to LTC which is designed to offer a leaner, greener version of BTC.

“So the performance of the market leader will decide where Litecoin is going to some extent,” he said. “If the price reaches $50,000, the price of Litecoin could soon reach a new high value.”

With regards to graphical analysis of the cryptocurrency, Laybourne noted that LTC is struggling to break the 100-day moving average at $174.42. Furthermore, the 200-day moving average at US$191.87 acts as strong resistance up to US$200.

However, if it appreciates, Litecoin should eliminate resistance and its new target will be $247, corresponding to the February high. If that happens, LTC will register a jump of more than 40%.

Binance Coin can exceed US$700

As for Binance Coin, the analyst pointed out that this morning, the BNB returned to touch the psychological barrier of US$400. In the last 3 weeks, the token gained 56% adding US$25 billion to its market value.

According to Laybourne, Binance’s daily token chart shows “encouraging progress”. The BNB price managed to outperform the 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages by $316.80, $364.45 and $335.25, respectively.

At the same time, over the past three weeks, the price action has formed an uptrend line whose support is at $335.

“However, horizontal resistance from the June high of $430 is a considerable hurdle for optimists. So, if Binance Coin manages to free up $430, it opens the door to the $704.62 rise in May.”

The analyst comments that the projection is quite optimistic because there is little resistance on the way. In this case, if the projection is confirmed, BNB will jump by almost 80%.

Polkadot can reach US$30

Finally, the optimistic forecast for Polkadot is from analyst Aiswarya Gopan. Like LTC and BNB, DOT is up this Friday, in addition to having appreciated 12% in the last 7 days.

“On the technical front, the native Polkadot token has been making higher rallies, a clear sign of a continuation of the latest uptrend,” the analyst said.

For Gopan, the long-term forecast for DOT is very optimistic. She even highlighted that the network’s parachain solutions are an innovation that can boost DOT prices. Recently, the project successfully completed the first round of auctions on the Kusama network.

Regarding the cryptocurrency chart, the analyst noted that the current price managed to overcome the resistance at US$19.39.

Now, continued bullish weather could push the DOT price even higher to test resistance at $24.25. Then to $29.10 before it can break above the key $30 level.

In the most optimistic scenario, Polkadot would register a 43% increase.

By Easy Crypt