Bitcoin family: group sells everything and hides fortune in digital wallets on 4 continents

While Bitcoin keeps growing more and more, a Dutch family decided to adopt a very different way of living: selling everything they have in exchange for cryptocurrencies and traveling around the world hiding their fortune in 6 digital wallets that are located on 4 continents.

Today’s family is Taihuttu, which prefers to be called the “Bitcoin Family”, is made up of Didi, his wife and 3 children who decided to turn their lives around in 2017, when they sold practically all their assets in exchange for bitcoin in 2017, before the value of cryptocurrency exploded on the market. At the time, the coin was worth around US$ 900 (~R$ 4,724.10), currently its quotation is around R$ 241,000. Despite this, the family refused to reveal their full assets.

Currently, the family’s cryptocurrencies are stored in digital wallets, which are physical cryptographic keys disconnected from the internet to prevent hackers’ invasion known as “hardware wallets”. This way, there is still the risk of losing the fortune, but only if the user breaks or loses the key. Drilling down a little further, only 26% of the Bitcoin Family’s cryptocurrency assets are online, while the remaining 74% remains in hardware portfolios.