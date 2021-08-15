Brazilian Foxbit announces listing of AXS, Axie Infinity game token, on its platform – Money Times

Today (13), the brazilian broker of cryptocurrencies Foxbit went on to list the token Axie (AXS), of blockchain game axie infinity.

The asset inclusion is one of 12 releases Foxbit had throughout 2021. Now, brokerage users can buy or sell a total of 17 crypto-assets.

The launch of the AXS token on the platform takes place in the midst of a 1,060% increase in assets in 30 days, due to your game axie infinity, released to the market in December 2020.

The game reached the mark of more than 500,000 active players daily and Brazil is one of the game’s main audiences. It recently reached the historic mark of $1 billion in sales.

In a press release shared with the Crypto Times, João Canhada, CEO of Foxbit, stated:

Foxbit is always listening to what our customers ask of us and Axie was one of the most requested tokens for us to include in our platform. We are committed to always providing our users with cryptoactives and currencies that we believe in and that make sense to users.

In addition to listing the AXS, Foxbit predicts that, by the end of the month, it intends to list the cardano cryptocurrency (ADA) for its users.

Check out the full list of digital assets that can be traded on Foxbit:

– cryptocurrencies: bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), XRP;

– defi tokens: Uniswap (UNI), Hail (AAVE), Chainlink (LINK), Yearn Finance (YFI), Synthetix (SNX), 0x (ZRX), Kyber Network (KNC), NEXUS;

– utility tokens: Chainlink (LINK), Chiliz (CHZ), OMG Network (OMG);

– stablecoins: True USD (TUSD), Tether (USDT).

It’s important to remember that, this week, Foxbit also launched its unit for trading alternative assets call Foxbit Tokens. The idea is for clients to diversify their portfolio with precatory tokens that can yield much more than traditional investment options.

Check out more details about court orders in the video below: