Dark Web criminal accused of laundering $137 million in bitcoin from prison – Money Times

Ryan Farace, known on the Dark Web as “Xanaxman”, has been charged by a federal court in the US state of Maryland with laundering $137 million in bitcoin (BTC), while in prison.

As reported by decrypt, Farace was arrested three years ago for selling Alprazolam, a type of the anxiety drug Xanax, in illegal markets on the Dark Web.

The court, in November 2018, ordered Farace to hand over 4,000 bitcoins received from the drug sales. At the time, the amount was worth around US$ 16,800, but nowadays it corresponds to US$ 187.2 million.

In addition, he also had to hand over $5.6 million in cash and property to authorities.

However, according to federal indictment released by the court on Wednesday (11), while serving a sentence of 57 months in prison, Farace continued to launder money.

According to the indictment, Ryan Farace and his father, Joseph Farace, laundered the proceeds from illegal sales between October 2019 and April this year.

In addition Drug Inspection Administration (DEA) of the United States confiscated 2,875 BTC in February and another 59 BTC in May. With the current price of the cryptocurrency, this total corresponds to US$ 137 million.

Although the charges against Farace are linked to profits made from the illegal sale of drugs, it is uncertain whether the government was previously aware of these bitcoins or whether Farace somehow acquired them while in prison.

Cryptocurrencies and Dark Web

According to decrypt, obtaining reliable data on the Dark Web, or on the use of cryptocurrencies on the Dark Web, it’s hard to get.

The blockchain analyst once Chainalysis estimated that more than $800 million in cryptocurrencies were sent to Dark Web markets only in 2019.

An example of this is the Silk Road platform, known for selling illicit drugs on the Dark Web, which was forced by the Federal Department of Investigation (FBI), to close in 2013.

The FBI confiscated nearly 174,000 bitcoins, which were worth $33.6 million at the time, but there are still 444,000 that were not confiscated. According to Elliptic, analysis company of blockchain, 70 thousand BTC, which were moved in November last year, were part of this missing amount.

The cryptocurrencies confiscated by the US government are auctioned, usually with a prize. In 2014, for example, venture capitalist Tim Draper purchased 30,000 bitcoins confiscated on Silk Road for an undisclosed amount.

Farace’s bitcoins, however, have yet to reach the market to be auctioned.