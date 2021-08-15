Dogecoin rises and investor regains millionaire status By crypting



Dogecoin rises and investor regains millionaire status



33-year-old investor Glauber Contessoto hit Twitter to gleefully declare that he has regained his status as a “dogecoin millionaire”.

Contessoto rose to prominence after publicly releasing his cryptocurrency fortune to the world in May. The ardent advocate of the cryptocurrency meme has been described by major media outlets such as The New York Times and CNBC.

In February, Contessoto made a surprisingly bold decision to invest all of his life savings in after reading about the Reddit parody. He had to borrow money to put a total of $250,000 in meme currency.

The audacious bet turned out to be extremely timely. Therefore, the Los Angeles hip-hop connoisseur has managed to become a multimillionaire in several months, with his GameStop moment due to the strong retail interest that was partially driven by Tesla CEO’s Twitter (NASDAQ:) (SA:) , Elon Musk.

DOGE in recent months

On May 5th, the market capitalization of the company reached its current peak of US$90 billion. So, at that time, it was more valuable than the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi (HK:).

Thus, the Doge’s stellar ascent came to an end on May 8th. As expected, Musk’s “SNL” debut – during which he simultaneously described Dogecoin as a “hustle” and “the future of currency” – was the perfect “news-sell” event that marked the top of the seemingly unstoppable rally for the cryptocurrency meme.

Contessoto lost his status as a Dogecoin millionaire after the cryptocurrency dropped 72% in less than two weeks in May. However, the adventurous entrepreneur was not intimidated by the fall. In fact, he told CNBC that he decided to buy more, describing the dive as a “bargain”:

“I can’t pass up a good deal.”

Dogecoin Recovery

On August 8th, Dogecoin hit US$0.28, its highest level since June 25th. It is now 79.5% above the local low hit on July 20th.

However, although Contessoto’s fortune has recovered to seven figures, it’s too early to talk about the return of the cryptocurrency meme.

Dogecoin is still down 64% from its record high of $0.73. Meanwhile, Musk, the patron saint of Dogecoin keepers, hasn’t tweeted about the cryptocurrency meme for weeks.

