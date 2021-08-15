In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum: 5 cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on, according to experts

SAO PAULO – Although there is still a lot of discussion, Bitcoin (and other cryptocurrencies) has been increasingly consolidated as an alternative investment option, unrelated to the traditional market and the impact of the economy and politics on its prices.

In recent years, the growth of Bitcoin, which is the largest digital currency in the world, has been highlighted. Although it is necessary to emphasize that this is a much riskier investment than any other available, recommendations have become common for investors with bolder profiles to have up to a maximum of 5% of cryptoactives in their portfolios.

Although Bitcoin is the largest, it is not the only digital asset available, and in this trajectory of more than 10 years, other currencies have emerged with different proposals, which can be good opportunities given that they are still at an early stage – being able to offer more return, but also more risk.

Experts recommend that Bitcoin should be anyone’s first crypto investment, being a good gateway to getting to know and understand how this market works. But for those who are more familiarized, the time may be to expand the portfolio and start to diversify within this world.

Therefore, the InfoMoney spoke with four experts in cryptoactives, who pointed out some currencies that can represent a good investment opportunity. Bitcoin and Ethereum were left out of the list as they are already more consolidated and are known to the public that is no longer in the initial stage of investing in crypto.

Rodrigo Miranda, responsible for the University of Bitcoin, explains that, even if diversifying in this market, between 60% and 70% of the crypto portfolio must have exposure to Bitcoin. He recommends another 20% in Ethereum and only the rest, about 10%, split into other digital currencies known as altcoins.

As pointed out by Samir Kerbage, CTO of Hashdex, in addition to currencies for payment methods such as Bitcoin, the crypto market can be divided into four “sectors”: smart contracts; decentralized finance (DeFi, its acronym in English); tokens non-fungibles (NFTs); and Web 3.0 call applications.

Fourteen cryptocurrencies were cited among the experts consulted, but five of them had greater prominence and were voted on more than once. Check the list, remembering that there is no order of the most recommended or with better projections:

1) Polkadot (DOT)

One of the best known concepts within the crypto world is the so-called smart contracts (intelligent contracts), which are digital contracts that, using programming rules, have defined rules to be executed. The best known protocol of this type is Ethereum.

But he is not the only one, and for Safiri Félix, director of products and partnerships at Transfero Swiss, the platforms that compete with Ethereum and that manage to learn from the scalability problem faced by it have great potential.

In this sense, Polkadot was one of the tokens most cited by the experts consulted. It is a “multi-chain network” that aims to create a system of interoperable blockchains, called “parachains”, which connect to Polkadot and manage to work in parallel.

According to Safiri, this concept of “parachains” and the integration of multiple blockchains is exactly what makes Polkadot more attractive. “They [desenvolvedores] they have an interesting use case, because the project is focused on interoperability, it has an interesting potential”, he says.

Rodrigo Miranda, from the University of Bitcoin, has the same vision, who sees the integration allowed by this network as his great attraction for the future.

Polkadot’s interoperability aims to establish a totally decentralized and private internet, controlled by its users, simplifying the creation of new applications, institutions and services.

Its protocol connects public and private chains, permissionless networks, oracles and other future technologies, allowing these independent blockchain chains to reliably share information and transactions through the Polkadot relay chain.

Polkadot’s native DOT token seeks to provide network and operations governance, in addition to creating the parachains.

2) Solana (SOL)

Another token much commented on by experts was Solana, which was created exactly to rival Ethereum, being a blockchain platform focused on presenting fast, cheap and scalable solutions for autonomous contracts.

Solana’s goal is to improve network scalability by introducing a proof of history (PoH) consensus combined with a proof of participation (PoS) consensus. This combination has attracted the attention of both individual and institutional investors.

For Kerbage, Solana, like Polkadot, are interesting projects in terms of infrastructure, going to the so-called “tier two”, focused on the application to decentralized assets.

Safiri, on the other hand, says that Solana “is one of the projects that has the most potential”. “They have a very competent technical team, they have good financing to develop and they are building an ecosystem very quickly”, he assesses.

Miranda, in turn, says that Solana’s team is “delivering a lot”, counting on a fast network, with low rates, in addition to having its own blockchain.

“Its great differential is that there is a large group behind it, which is Alameda Research, which also has a percentage in the FTX project and has been growing,” he says, reinforcing the investments being made in the network. “It doesn’t have as much advertising, but it delivers a lot.”

3) Aave (AAVE)

Aave is another cryptocurrency that has drawn the market’s attention and that specialists welcome, mainly due to its differentiated project, focused on loans using tokens via blockchain, that is, decentralized, without the intermediation of financial institutions.

Miranda highlights that today this is the crypto with the highest volume in the market when it comes to loans, it was the one that innovated in this scenario, being a good asset for diversification.

Aave works using smart contracts technology on the Ethereum network, ensuring security and agility in operations between lenders and borrowers.

On the one hand, investors who have cryptoactives stored can lend to other people using Aave, earning from the transaction interest. There are currently more than 20 tokens allowed on the network.

On the other hand, those who have any of the accepted cryptos can borrow using this network, quickly, with the security guaranteed by the blockchain, without any bureaucracy and without needing other assets as collateral.

4) Cardano (ADA)

The fifth largest cryptocurrency in market value, Cardano is already known to many people, but its potential has been shown to be more risky given the many promises made by developers that have not yet been delivered.

“If it delivers what it’s promising, it has a lot of potential,” says Miranda. “She is at another time. While Solana, for example, is delivering a lot and promising little, Cardano has already promised a lot, but not yet. If it starts to deliver, it has a great potential for appreciation”.

Cardano is a network that mixes a few different known cryptoactive projects. On the one hand, it aims to act in smart contract operations, like Ethereum, while on the other hand, it also wants to act like a normal cryptocurrency, more or less like Bitcoin.

It is a platform that intends to work together with all other cryptocurrencies, as it believes that in the future they will all work together. In summary, Cardano addresses several problems worked by different tokens and tries to solve them.

Safiri highlights that there is great expectation that Cardano will start releasing the first smart contracts in your network, which should have a very positive impact on the asset’s price.

Last week, Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano, indicated that the network update will soon be announced and that, according to him, the investor “will be able to execute smart contracts at Cardano”.

5) Axie Infinity (AXS)

In an industry quite different from previous assets, Axie Infinity has become one of the hottest tokens of recent months. Acting in the area of ​​NFTs and mixing with online games, AXS has had a strong appreciation in 2021 with a boom of players on its platform.

Created on the Ethereum blockchain, Axie Infinity is a game that has the face of a Pokémon, also mixing concepts of card games and strategy, in which the user can improve their characters and earn a token when they meet certain requirements, called Smooth Love Potions (SLPs), which is also a cryptocurrency that can be traded.

Its popularity has made the AXS token price rise sharply this year, but one of the factors that has drawn attention is the idea that its players are earning thousands of dollars a month within the platform.

As Alex Buelau, partner at Parfin points out, this is the most popular game currently in blockchain, which follows a model of return in tokens by simply playing, the so-called “play to earn”.

Kerbage says that the gaming segment tends to benefit a lot from this new model. “This new game modality, which uses NFT, has good growth potential”, he says.

other cryptocurrencies

With more than 11,000 cryptocurrencies existing today, other assets may also arise as good opportunities and experts recommend that each investor do their own research, study and go after the data of the crypto they intend to invest.

Among the tokens that were pointed out by the experts heard by the InfoMoney, appeared yet Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Compound (COMP) and Filecoin (FIL), although with less potential than the cryptos mentioned above.

Miranda also commented on the PancakeSwap (CAKE), a token from one of the largest decentralized brokers (DEX) out there, which has appreciated by more than 2,500% this year. However, he points out that this is a riskier asset than most and that care must be taken when investing.

According to him, this higher risk is linked to the fact that it is a crypto that still needs a lot of development and improvement, and currently the platform operates on the blockchain Binance Smart Chain. “There is still not so much information [sobre PancakeSwap], hence the greater risk”, he says.

Buelau, from Parfin, also highlights three other cryptos that are more off the market’s radar. The first is the Flow (FLOW), a blockchain focused on the games and entertainment market with NFTs, already having partnerships with the NBA and other large companies.

Another asset is the Hathor (HTR), created by Brazilians with the objective of simplifying the launch of new tokens and also has an advanced technology that allows the processing of millions of transactions per second. With zero cost and this focus on tokenization, Buelau sees a good opportunity off the radar.

Finally, he also mentions the Helium (HNT), a blockchain in the segment focused on Web 3.0 and that intends to create a wireless data network, in which consumers and small businesses use the network to promote and validate this coverage, serving as a kind of mining by wi-fi.

Experts emphasize that you must always study each cryptocurrency carefully before investing, understanding its functioning and potential, avoiding buying just because it is rising strongly or you heard it well. Also, remember that Bitcoin and Ethereum should still be the biggest exposures of a crypto wallet.

For beginners, or those who do not want to have to choose which assets to invest, there are other options in the market instead of direct investment in digital currencies, such as funds, with a large variety of new ETFs being launched on the Exchange that can help with this portfolio diversification.

