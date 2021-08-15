LTC, XTZ, XRP price perspective for this weekend

With ETH and BTC in the spotlight, altcoins like Tezos and Litecoin can achieve additional gains

Litecoin, Ripple and Tezos are among the altcoins that experienced a slight drop in prices this Friday morning. But in context with the broader cryptocurrency market, sentiment appears to be positive as traders keep an eye out for new moves.

Here’s a brief look at the technical outlook for Litecoin (LTC), Tezos (XTZ) and Ripple (XRP) ahead of Friday’s $625 million BTC options expiration.

Tezos Price

The XTZ price is trading near a critical resistance zone that previously contributed to the overall direction of the currency’s price since the 37% drop on May 19th. The price cap is around $3.31 on the daily chart, which keeps the XTZ/USD currency pair within a large downward channel.

XTZ daily chart. Source: TradingView

The technical data (the daily RSI is above 60 and the daily MACD has formed a bullish crossover) suggest that the short-term outlook favors further bullish moves.

If bulls breach the channel’s resistance line, targets in the coming days would be at the 23.6% Fib level ($3.57) and the 38.2% Fib level ($4.49).

On the downside, bears may target the EMA 50 ($3.00) and the horizontal line around $2.08.

Litecoin Price

The LTC/USD pair is looking to extend gains above $140 after a decent jump to intraday highs of $147. The RSI is near the overbought territory, while the daily chart’s MACD is starting to rise in the bullish zone.

The 50% Fib retracement level ($151) and the 61.8% Fib retracement level ($162) provide the next two major resistance zones. If the price exceeds these hurdles, bulls can target $180 and then $200.

LTC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

On the downside, bids below $140 may encourage bears to target the 50 MM ($134) and the crucial zone near the $130 level. A break to the 23.6% Fib level ($127) could result in LTC/USD update losses to $120.

Ripple price

XRP jumped from the $0.52 support level on July 21st and rose to highs of $0.77, testing the 200 MA. The zone also harbors a November 2020 long-term resistance line that is putting pressure on bulls .

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

However, the RSI and MACD offer bullish signals suggesting that buyers are in charge in the near term. In addition, the appearance of a bullish flag pattern on the daily chart suggests that bulls may surpass 200 mA ($0.79) and seek fresh impetus above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level ($0.81) and then $0.91.

On the other hand, primary support is at $0.70, $0.62 and $0.51.