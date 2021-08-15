Manager uses money to buy Bitcoin, loses everything and gets arrested

The former condominium manager who used around R$1 million from the housing project’s reserve fund to invest in a Bitcoin pyramid was arrested this week.

The man, whose name was not revealed, had moved from Londrina, Paraná, where the case occurred, to São Paulo. And it was in Itapetininga (SP), where the investigated was the target of an operation by the Civil Police that culminated in his arrest.

According to the authorities, in addition to the alleged embezzlement of money to buy cryptocurrencies, the suspect is also accused of having embezzled amounts for other purposes.

In the action, the police seized property documents, three vehicles, a computer, tablet, television and a collection of watches.

The crime

According to the police, the residents of the condominium began to suspect the information that the former manager provided in the rendering of accounts. But only after the new building management took office, it was possible to confirm the deviations practiced by the individual. The crimes took place in 2016 and 2017.

Upon being located by authorities, the man confessed to the crime. The suspect confirmed that he used condominium money to invest in cryptocurrencies. However, the supposed broker who would make the applications would have disappeared with the money.

“He invested his own money in this modality, making a satisfactory profit. From there, he had the idea of ​​making money from the condominium. But he didn’t notify the residents,” explained the delegate investigating the case, Jayme Souza Filho.

Also according to the delegate, the suspect has not presented evidence to confirm his version of the facts.

Throughout the investigations, it was possible to verify that the deviations made by the former liquidator were frequent. The suspect performed cash withdrawals and bank transfers to accounts of third parties that never provided services to the condominium.

In addition, he also sent money to the bank accounts of two companies he owns.

