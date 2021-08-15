Portraits of the founder of Ethereum are sold in the form of NFTs – Money Times

As reported by decrypt, the american photographer Matthew Reamer announced last Tuesday (10) that it would sell three non-fungible tokens (NFTs, the acronym in English) of photos taken from Vitalik Buterin, founder of the network Ethereum.

Photographed four months after the network’s launch in 2015, the images are for sale on the photographer’s page on the Foundation platform.

One of the NFTs, titled “Vitalik 3,” shows the network’s founder apparently focused, sitting on a bed with a laptop on his lap.

This NFT was sold for 14 ethers (ETH), about US$ 44 thousand. The other two NFTs, entitled “Vitalik 2” and “Vitalik 1”, are more common, respectively, one with Buterin sitting, looking directly at the camera, and the other, a portrait of the founder.

The images were a request from the Swiss magazine of Magazin, who contacted the photographer in 2015 to take pictures of the creator of “a blockchain-based platform that could revolutionize the financial system.”

Hello and welcome! My name is Matthew Reamer and I’m a CA based photographer here to share some of the backstory associated with these portraits of Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin (@VitalikButerin) I’ll be releasing this weekend on Foundation (@withFND). THE THREAD – (1/10) pic.twitter.com/s3NvPxcjhf — Matthew Reamer (@team_ream) August 10, 2021

At the time, the Swiss magazine offered Reamer 750 Swiss francs for the job, about $750 at the 2015 quote. At that time, an ether was worth about a dollar. Currently, the cryptocurrency is quoted at US$ 3,100.

In a series of tweets, the photographer expressed regret for not having gone to get to know Ethereum better. If Reamer had requested his payment on ether, the photographer would now have nearly $2.5 million at the current price.

Reamer then commented on the fever of non-fungible tokens, stating: “As far as I know, I have the only portraits of the person who created the platform on which NFTs live, taken during the infancy of their creation.”

Despite his regrets, Reamer earned his place in blockchain history as the visual documentary maker of the rising young star at the time, responsible for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.