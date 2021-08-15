Ripple founder sells 80 million XRP after price rises to $1

Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb has returned to pouring XRP tokens into the market for trading. Sponsored

This time, the company’s former CTO injected 80 million XRP tokens into exchanges wallets, according to U Today. McCaleb’s token eviction is a routine and periodic action, but this is the first time the executive has done so since the crash in cryptocurrency markets in May, which also affected the price of XRP.

The sale of the tokens was revealed by XRPscan and takes place at the time the XRP price has recovered from a low at which it traded at US$0.51. It was executed at a price of US$0.90 and at the time of this article’s publication the price of the token was US$0.96.

The 80 million tokens were equivalent, at the time of injection, to US$ 71.471 million. In all, McCaleb made 17 XRP transfers from his own cryptocurrency portfolio, with miscellaneous values ​​such as $4.4 million and $6.5 million in tokens.

The tokens were transferred by Ripple itself to McCaleb’s wallet. The deposit is a part of the total received of 182.3 million tokens, which amounted to $138,747 million at the time.

Regular XRP Dump

McCaleb’s XRP dumps on the market tend to occur on a regular basis over the years, but the executive takes occasional breaks. One of them occurred because of Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The first time McCaleb dumped tokens after the action was in January 2021, when he sold $28.6 million in the market. These tokens are usually converted into fiat currencies and then used by exchanges to secure the exchange of XRP by other users.

These tokens are part of a debt between Ripple and McCaleb, who left the company after disagreeing with the direction of the cryptocurrency. It is estimated that over the years it will receive eight million more in XRP tokens.

Still, if it continues to make regular donations, experts estimate that the executive will run out of its XRP offering by the end of 2021.

