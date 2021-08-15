SpaceX, by Elon Musk, wants to launch billboards in space with payments in Dogecoin

Elon Musk’s eccentric billionaire’s space travel company, SpaceX, has plans to launch advertising pieces in space, with payments in the Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency meme.

According to an article in Tecnoblog, SpaceX has partnered with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) with the objective of launching a mission to the Moon in 2022, with payments also in the cryptocurrency-meme.

The partnership’s bold plans also provide for the installation of “billboards” on satellites in Earth’s orbit, to be paid in DOGE.

According to GEC CEO Samuel Reid, the companies will develop a dedicated satellite for this purpose, the CubeSat, which will be equipped with a “selfie stick” and a screen, which will serve ads, logos and other advertising pieces.

The information is that the satellite will be launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX in 2022, the same one that should have as its destination the Moon. The satellite, after being placed in orbit, will transmit the images of the advertisements on the live display on YouTube and Twitch.

Once installed, “anyone” can buy a space on the space billboard, with payment in cryptocurrencies for specific tokens. There will be five token modalities, two for display pixel coordinates, one for brightness, one for color and one for display time. Full Reid:

“I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation. Fortunately, people don’t waste money on something inappropriate, insulting or offensive.”

Despite this, the Executive did not estimate costs for space advertising, leaving the price of tokens on hold. There is also no launch date for the space mission. In addition to advertising, a SpaceX mission can also bring artworks into space, also without much of the initiative’s details.

The billionaire space race was one of the top news stories of 2021. In addition to Tesla owner, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also boarded a spacecraft to orbit Earth recently. Billionaires are trying to enact a kind of “space tourism” that won’t be available anytime soon to “mere mortals” with fortunes below ten digits.

