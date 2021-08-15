SpaceX Partners That Could Lead to Billboards in Space Paid in Dogecoin | finance

SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, announced in early May that it is teaming with Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) to launch a mission to the moon in 2022 fully paid for with dogecoin (DOGE). However, the partnership between the two companies is more ambitious, also taking a kind of billboard attached to the satellite to create a new form of advertising in Earth orbit that can also be contracted with the cryptocurrency meme.





SpaceX and GEC to create “space advertising”

The information was revealed by the co-founder and CEO of GEC, a Canadian research firm, in an interview with Business Insider, published this last Saturday (09). Samuel Reid said the company is developing a satellite called CubeSat equipped with a selfie stick and a pixelated screen on the side to show advertisements, logos and other advertising.

The satellite will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early next year, putting it into orbit just before it reaches the moon. From space, the camera attached to the selfie stick will record images from the screen integrated into the hull and stream them live on YouTube or Twitch.

Once operational and in orbit, anyone will be able to purchase various types of tokens to claim a place on the space billboard. There are five token modalities in total, two equivalent to pixel coordinates, one for brightness, one for color and the last one for amount of display time. Thus, companies can program an image or message to be displayed on the satellite’s hull.

These tokens can be purchased using cryptocurrencies, as Reid explained. However, he has not yet revealed which ones will be accepted, but he said that dogecoin should be one of them. “I’m trying to achieve something that can democratize access to space and allow for decentralized participation,” Reid told Business Insider. “Fortunately, people don’t waste money on something inappropriate, insulting, or offensive.”

The executive also didn’t reveal any estimate of how much a space ad campaign could cost, so the price of each CubeSat token is anyone’s guess. The satellite will be launched in early 2022, without a defined date, taken by SpaceX on the mission named DOGE-1, in honor of the cryptocurrency meme used as payment for the undertaking.





“Space art” may also be in the plans

In mid-June, GEC issued a press release saying that DOGE-1 will also include trials of a new commercial art model called “Space Art”. It is not clear whether the proposal evolved into the fully advertising model just unveiled, or whether it is still in the company’s plans, but its principle would be similar: to present works by coupling them to the CubeSat satellite itself in the form of metallic plates created by Geometric Labs and Geometric Gamin Corporation.

The business model described at the time also involved the creation of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, to allow the immutable digital registration of these pieces of art on a blockchain network, as well as creating ownership certificates with authenticity protected by encryption. Again, dogecoin was mentioned as the favorite cryptocurrency to use for payments. In the document, the company highlighted that the initiative “opens up the possibility that art could be programmable, mutable or even transmitted back to Earth”.

With information: Business Insider