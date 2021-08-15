XRP and Ethereum Classic jump 10% amid slight market decline

XRP and Ethereum Classic (ETC) were up 10% this Sunday (15), despite a 0.52% drop in the global cryptocurrency market capitalization.

This morning, the digital asset is trading at $1.29, having exploded 10.19% overnight. At dawn, it reached a peak of $1.32, its highest price since May.

XRP has been gaining momentum in recent days. On Friday (13), the currency increased by 6%. On Saturday (14) in the morning, it had night gains of 11.38%.

The currency commands $59.13 billion of the $2.10 trillion global cryptocurrency market, making it the seventh largest, according to data aggregator Nomics.

XRP’s parent, Ripple Labs, has been locked in a lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since December 22nd. The SEC alleges that Ripple Labs has been selling XRP as an unauthorized security. Ripple argues that XRP is not a title.

Ethereum Classic on the rise

The value of Ethereum Classic also grew 10.41% overnight. The Ethereum (ETH) fork, launched in 2016, is currently trading at $70.39.

Ethereum Classic maintains a story apart from the original Ethereum. It diverged from Ethereum after the first DAO hack.

DAO means ‘decentralized autonomous organization’; each DAO uses smart contracts to mimic the governance of a shareholder-run company.

In June 2016, security holes in the original DAO were exploited by attackers in an attack that cost the network $55 million. The Ethereum network decided to remove the offending transactions, but the Ethereum Classic network kept them in the database.

ETH is not sharing the fortunes of its lesser relative today. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has fallen 2.96% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,152 this morning.

Meanwhile, little has changed for the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) is quoted at US$46,000. The slight slowdown in the market only managed to reduce 1.72% of its value.

*Translated and edited by permission of Decrypt.co