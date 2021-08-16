Advisor to the Colombian President Sees Bitcoin as the “Brightest Software of All Time”

Since El Salvador made history by announcing its intention to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency, the situation in this regard in the South and Central America region has changed.

Other nations like Paraguay and Argentina, have ventured with the idea, but with no real progress so far.

Another country in the Latin American region whose citizens have been openly interested in the BTC is Colombia. The country’s president’s advisor, Jehudi Castro Sierra, has made a name for himself in the community after attacking popular Bitcoin enemy Peter Schiff.

The most brilliant software

Castro Sierra recently gave an interview where he explained that he is not a politician, but a geek who approaches the primary cryptocurrency from that angle.

His career has a deep connection to the software industry, which introduced him to Bitcoin years ago. In fact, he referred to cryptocurrency as “the most brilliant software of all time.”

To prove his point, Castro Sierra mentioned recent mining adjustment processes. After the China was against the BTC mining companies and ordered them to close, the hash rate plummeted more than 50% in one month.

The network responded as it should, making it easier for active miners to do their jobs while the expelled ones migrated. As such, the hash rate has largely recovered.

“I approached Bitcoin as a big open source project. After a while, I also became interested in the monetary innovation that this represents and I’m still discovering new and amazing things every day.”

Bitcoin in Colombia

Despite emphasizing that he is not a politician, Castro Sierra has delineated his connection to the political scene in Colombia. Includes being the CTO of a presidential campaign, Vice-Minister and now Advisor to the Presidency.

However, he clarified that his role is totally related to technology and digital transformation. With several projects related to these two spheres, Castro Sierra exposed some of the advances achieved so far and said that the country is now focused on BTC and other virtual currencies.

“Currently, one of the main focuses is around cryptocurrencies. We have an innovative sandbox where we allow exchanges to reach citizens in an easy and secure way. The idea is with the information collected in this sandbox to have a friendly regulation that encourages innovation and attracts investments.”

Castro Sierra also spoke about the adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador, calling it a “bold move”. He acknowledged some of the potential risks, but ultimately believed it would “bring new investments.”