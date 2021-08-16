Bitcoin breaks the R$240,000 again this Friday

The Bitcoin (BTC) market broke again the $46,000 during the night. At the time of writing this article, BTC is quoted at US$ 46,567.79 after appreciating 4.58%.

In reais, the Bitcoin price is equivalent to R$ 244,778.25. The good performance of BTC this Friday (13) had a very positive impact on the other cryptocurrencies.

One of the notable examples is Cardano (ADA), which fired 17.92% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) jumped respective 4.52% and 5.24% in the same period.

XRP added 6.75% to its price this morning, while Dogecoin is up 4.66%. Polkadot also joins the group of valuations, growing 6.27%.

Uniswap and Solana, two exchange tokens among the largest cryptocurrencies in market value, grew 6.06% and 8.27%, respectively.

Bitcoin hard forks, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin, show respective valuations of 4.62% and 8.67%. It is important to note that Litecoin, which erased its earnings in 2021, now accumulates an increase of 43.47% in the year.

Chainlink was not left out of the valuations this Friday, jumping 6.21%. Even the ICP appreciated again, with a positive variation of 5.99%.

The MATIC token, launched with the best performance in 2021 among the largest cryptocurrencies in market value, shows a growth of 5.42% in the last 24 hours.

Finally, Stellar ends the performances of the largest cryptocurrencies with a surge of 9.34%. With the series of positive variations, the total value of the cryptocurrency market grew 4.46%, totaling R$10.2 trillion.

