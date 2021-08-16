Bitcoin is back on a high as seen since May and drags the cryptocurrency market to a record $2 billion – Executive Digest

Bitcoin is fulfilling the prophecy of countless economists and rising from the ashes. The world’s most valuable cryptocurrency hit $48,126.47 ($40,840, 2 euros) this Saturday afternoon, beating the highest price since May 17th. This Monday, the “cryptoqueen” maintains the positive trend, although it dropped to 47,126.60 dollars (39,974.66 euros), an increase of 2.28%, compared to the last 24 hours, according to data from Coin Market Cap.

The consolidation of the last few weeks dragged the rest of the cryptocurrency market which broke a new record since the month of May, reaching a market capitalization of two billion dollars (1.70 billion euros), as can be seen on the same platform .

For Anthony Scaramucci, founder of Oscar Capital Management and SkyBridge Capital, this “is a clear premise that this token will be traded at the level of $100,000 by the end of the year”, an increase of around 190%.

“For the first time in the last 50 days, the most quoted cryptocurrency in the world was above its moving average, a clear sign that it will continue to rise”, argues the expert.

“Bitcoin is going to be the great predator of cryptocurrencies”, explained in an interview to CNBC, the executive, who for ten days was communication director of the Trump administration.