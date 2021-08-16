Bitcoin protests in El Salvador continue

Last Saturday (14), the former secretary of communications for the Presidency of El Salvador, Eugenio Chicas, took to the streets to deliver stickers that demonstrate his rejection of Bitcoin. The stickers were given to drivers who were driving near the “Monumento al Divino Salvador del Mundo”, located in the city of San Salvador.

The former secretary was seen in several streets around the square, handing out stickers that reflect the rejection of bitcoin, as thousands of Salvadorans are against the implementation of cryptocurrency in the country.

“There are many people interested in not implementing this cryptocurrency and this is a protest that has to do with a call to the Legislative Assembly, which should form a commission to investigate the disastrous effects that Bitcoin can have in the country”, said Eugenio Chicas in the middle of the protest.

The former communications secretary of the presidency has received support from some media outlets and his demonstrations are focused on delivering stickers that raise awareness among Salvadorans.

It appears that there are several groups in the country that are supporting the movement against the Bitcoin Law, with the most notorious being the “Bloco de Resistance and Popular Rebellion”, which last month held a demonstration in front of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador .

On Chicas’ social networks, it is possible to see several posts with the phrase “No to Bitcoin.”

“Using this argument is to show solidarity with the population, given the concern people have with the serious economic crisis, because the vast majority of the population rejects this invention of President Bukele”, Chicas told the press.

Bitcoin in El Salvador

The concern of these groups with the use of Bitcoin is due to the volatility of the digital asset, with them claiming that the cryptocurrency can lose value overnight. However, as El Salvador does not have its own currency and its economy is pegged to the US dollar, the population is already suffering from inflation.

There are still 15 days left for the Bitcoin law to come into force in the country, the date stipulated is September 9th.

The bill highlights important points, such as the fact that the prices of products and services can be expressed in Bitcoin in the country, which means that it will not be necessary to convert to the dollar.

So far, the government has been very committed to teaching Salvadorans about the use of cryptocurrency, assuming that everything that is written in the law presented by the Legislative Assembly will be complied with.