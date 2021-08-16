Cardano reaches Top 3 and is featured among the highest valuations of the week By CriptoFácil



Cardano reaches Top 3 and is featured among the highest valuations of the week



The last days of the week were intense in valuations, but none of them generated as much prominence as the (ADA). After sharp increases impacted the price, the ADA ended the week among the three largest cryptocurrencies in market value.

However, cryptocurrency did not lead the week’s highest valuations. In total, only 15 Top 100 cryptocurrencies recorded weekly losses. Among the remaining 85, another four outperformed the ADA, and today’s list will provide information on all of them.

Disclaimer: the list takes into account the prices and percentages registered at the time of text production. In addition, the cryptocurrencies that are in the Top 100 on the CoinMarketCap list will be considered. Without further ado, here is the list!

Cardano (ADA)

As mentioned in the introduction, recent news at Cardano made the ADA close the week up 45.38%. Its price exceeded BRL 11.08, while the market value of the cryptocurrency closed at BRL 355.6 million, ranking 3rd overall, behind only (BTC) and Ether ().

Klatyn (KLAY)

In fourth place on the list, with an appreciation of 46.15%, was , whose price reached R$ 9.20. The market value of the cryptocurrency, quoted at R$ 22.9 billion, was ranked 31st.

WAVES

An old acquaintance in the market and one of the first cryptocurrencies to have its own exchange, it returned to the spotlight for its performance. With an increase of 47.1% in the week and its price reaching R$ 128.90, WAVES reached the 48th position in market value, with a network of R$ 13.8 billion.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

The game announced the cut in the distribution of SLP tokens, but who felt the positive effects was the AXS token, which appreciated 48.8%. The price of the token reached R$341.77, while its market value (R$20.7 billion) rose little by little and already occupies 34th place in the list.

XRP

Finally, the champion of the week was , which appreciated 60% in the period and, at the time of writing this text, is worth R$ 6.64. As a result, the market value of the cryptocurrency ended the week in 6th place on the list, with R$ 305.5 billion.

By Easy Crypt