Cryptocurrency Market Tops $2 Trillion With Bitcoin Rise | cryptocurrencies

The total market value of cryptocurrencies over the weekend topped $2 trillion. The mark was achieved after bitcoin, the crypto world’s most popular and most valuable digital currency, rose to $48,126.47 on Saturday (14). The price is the highest since mid-May 17th. This Monday morning (16), bitcoin was up 2.19% in the last 24 hours, quoted at US$ 47,322.

August hints that it could be a more positive month for bitcoin. In July, the digital currency managed to close in the blue, after a sequence of three months in the negative, but was only in seventh place among the best performances of the month, behind tokens of decentralized finance protocols (DeFi), according to a survey by the QR manager Asset Management.

Last month, bitcoin rose 15.26%, after having lost 51.95% in the accumulated result for the previous three months.

Jehan Chu, founder of cryptocurrency-focused venture capital and trading firm Kenetic Capital, told CNBC that while bitcoin could rise to $55,000, investors should expect a “significant pullback to levels below $30,000. , resetting the scene for a steady long march” to $100,000 in 2022.