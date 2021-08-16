Cryptocurrency rises again with relocation of miners; is it worth investing? – 08/15/2021 – Market

​The bitcoin price is starting to show signs of recovery after the downward bias shown in recent months.

The move follows the scenario of decentralization of the mining market, which had suffered from a great period of uncertainty after China’s stricter stance in relation to cryptocurrencies. The country was responsible for more than half of global bitcoin production.

Mining is the process by which new units of bitcoins and cryptocurrencies are placed on the market. In order for new assets to be found, it is necessary to solve several complex mathematical problems – an action performed by very high-capacity computers.

Despite the Chinese government’s criticism of the segment since 2017, it was only this year that inspections were intensified and the ban on activities related to cryptoactives was reinforced – which forced miners to leave the Asian giants in search of other regions where they could continue the activity.

“With the departure of miners from China, mining has decreased a lot and the hashrate has dropped by half. Other countries around the world have ended up taking in these miners in recent months and they have now started to restart the machines. Since the end of July, the market has already shown a certain recovery”, stated the president of Foxbit, João Canhada.

Hashrate is the indicator used to measure the computational power (speed) of mining around the world.

CoinMarketCap data show that bitcoin prices dropped by 9.7%, to R$155,480, on June 25 – when the Chinese government reinforced the ban on cryptocurrency in the country.

In the last week until August 12, the cryptoactive accumulated a high of 3.2% and closed quoted at R$ 231,902.

“In August, we are at the highest hashrate value in the last 30 days and this is already beginning to replicate in relation to bitcoin. With the decentralization of China, the network not only remains secure, it is now better distributed,” said Canhada.

Another point that interfered in the quotation of cryptoactives in recent months were the comments made by the president of Tesla, Elon Musk. The businessman, who had allowed Tesla to accept bitcoin as payment, reversed his support for the asset, attributing the decision to environmental concerns regarding the mining process.

“Once there is confirmation of reasonable use (of at least 50%) of clean energy by miners, with a positive trend, Tesla will again allow bitcoin transactions,” Musk published in mid-June.

According to the president of Bitcoin Trade, Bernardo Teixeira, these price movements are normal in cryptoactives. He says the trend is positive going forward.

“We’ve already started to have a lot of people coming back to the market, the volume of exchanges [corretoras] already coming back up. Now might be a good time to come back, especially as people are increasingly confident in the world of crypto,” he said.

For investors looking to enter the world of cryptocurrencies now, executives say attention is needed.

“You have to keep in mind that cryptoactives are a risky investment. And the first tip is that the investor does not try to hit the bullish or bearish movement to enter. The best option is the famous average price”, said Canhada.

“In addition, the recommendation is that there is an allocation of up to 5% of the portfolio in investments in cryptoactives so that it is a healthy portfolio. But that doesn’t mean doing 5% at once, you can do it little by little and it’s always important to study to understand the risks”, he added.

The choice of coins is also important. “The suggestion for beginners is that they stick to the most popular coins, such as bitcoin and ethereum. Another thing that can help is using a strategy of chopped and programmed purchases, but you need to be cold-blooded”, said Teixeira, from Bitcoin Trade.

Executives also claim that it is important to verify that the broker is trustworthy.

For Canhada, simple processes, such as searching for the company’s CNPJ and analyzing the history of complaints, can already help investors.

“You have to be careful about the security aspects as well, because cryptocurrencies are digital assets that cannot be returned if lost. The market has evolved and expectations are positive”, he added.