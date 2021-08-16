Elon Musk claims that Dogecoin is the “strongest” cryptocurrency when it comes to Crypto Payments

Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) CEO Elon Musk has once again emphasized that it fulfills the properties of a payment method better than any other cryptocurrency.

In a recent tweet, he channeled fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who recently told CNBC Make It that the cryptocurrency meme is the “strongest” medium of exchange because of its community:

“Doge’s community is the strongest when it comes to using him as a medium of exchange.”

Driving Dogecoin’s Commercial Adoption

The Dallas Mavericks basketball team, which Cuban bought for $285 million in 2000, began accepting Dogecoin for tickets and merchandise in March of this year.

In a move aimed at encouraging fans to adopt the meme currency for payments, Cuban made a big announcement earlier this week. He said that those who pay in Dogecoin will be able to enjoy special prices during the Mavs’ summer merchandise sale.

While many bemoan Dogecoin’s endless supply, the “Shark Tank” star sees its deterministic inflation as the main advantage. After all, this makes it possible for it to become a viable payment method.

At the same time, the Cuban sees the , whose rigid supply of 21 million coins is engraved, purely as digital gold.

Musk and DOGE

Musk is also doing his part in promoting the commercial adoption of Dogecoin. SpaceX was paid exclusively to launch a lunar mission called “’DOGE-1” next year.

Also, in early May, Musk also took a Twitter poll to ask his followers if Tesla should accept the cryptocurrency meme.

The e-car maker has suspended Bitcoin payments due to weather concerns. But the cent billionaire recently said that functionality will “probably” return.

