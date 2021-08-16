How to earn even more with Axie Infinity tokens

If you’re playing Axie Infinity, or even other blockchain games, know that it’s possible to earn extra income with the tokens you earn from games like Axie Infinity Shard (AXS) and SLP.

Today I’m going to show you how you can profit even more from AXS and SLP with a few simple tips.

But if you still don’t know how to play then check out our walkthrough to get started with Axie Infinity.

Earn tokens from other games with AXS

How about earning some extra tokens with your AXS stopped? This is possible through staking on pools in Ethereum (ETH).

Currently the game Illuvium has created a DeFi project that allows gains in the ILV token for anyone who leaves AXS in staking. The strategy is interesting as it aims to capture Axie Infinity players with rewards in the new cryptoactive.

Of course, there are hacking risks on DeFi projects, but there are also many opportunities. Illuvium defines itself as “an open-world RPG adventure game built on the Ethereum blockchain.”

Other games will likely be staking SLP or AXS, so stay tuned to the Cointimes Telegram for more updates.

SLP in “savings”

Binance recently announced the inclusion of SLP in the list of “Binance Savings” or Binance Earn.

With it you get a small percentage of return when leaving the token in the exchange.

While we are doing this matter, Binance is paying 0.92% a year in return, the amount is low, but it is often better than leaving the SLP at a standstill.

To invest just go to Binance, Finance and Binance Earn, in the search bar look for SLP and click on “Sign up” to get started.

As with the previous option, there is a risk, in this case it is custody. You lose power over your asset and give it to Binance.

Become a market maker at UNI

If you have AXS and ETH to spare then it might be a good idea to put them in a liquidity pool at Uniswap.

Here you receive a % of each trade according to the amount of tokens you have in relation to the other participants in the liquidity pool.

https://info.uniswap.org/#/tokens/0xbb0e17ef65f82ab018d8edd776e8dd940327b28b

You are making life easier for other users who want to buy AXS on the ETH pair and in return you get paid a little bit for it.

Each pool has its percentage and volume. For example, a pool can offer 0.3%, that is, for each trade a fee of 0.3% is taken and it is distributed to whoever provided liquidity for that transaction.

To participate you need to connect your Metamask wallet to Uniswap (UNI) and add liquidity to Add Liquidity, it’s very simple.

Here, the risk is that of impermanet loss, which is when there is a large divergence between the price of an asset in the liquidity pool and the price outside that pool.

SLP x AXS – Another interesting idea

Finally, a tip for those who receive SLP and want to continue invested in the game is to change the SLP for AXS.

Comparatively, AXS has valued more than SLP and has a finite amount of tokens.

The Axie Infinity Shard is a kind of premium currency in the game, it will in the future allow you to be a stakeholder in the game and earn a percentage of the profits generated, it will give you voting power in game decisions, as well as being used for breeding and other tasks .

In the long term, AXS has a better outlook than SLP – at least in the current game setup and this is unlikely to change in the short to medium term.

As with any investment you need to deal with risks and opportunities, it’s no different in the cryptocurrency market and even more so in an extremely recent segment that is games and decentralized finance.

