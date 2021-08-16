In the US, Mawson will expand bitcoin mining capacity by 300 MW – Money Times

THE Mawson Infrastructure Group, mining company of bitcoin (BTC) publicly traded in the United States, is expanding its mining capacity in the state of Georgia by 300 megawatts (MW).

Announcing the expansion on Monday (16), Mawson said the increase will allow the US installation to increase its own hashe rate to 2,000 pentahashes per second (PH/s) by the end of 2021, and to 5 thousand PH/s in 2022.

The company’s expansion plan is part of the ongoing expansion of infrastructure in the United States for the company’s new bitcoin mining capacity, after China’s crackdown on crypto activities resulted in a shortage of supply for the availability of hosting services. crypto mining equipment.

In July, Mawson said that it was negotiating with Sandersville, Georgia, city authorities to increase the power capacity for its state facility from 100 MW to 400 MW, at an electricity cost of $0.04 per kWh.

Mawson commercial director Nick Hughes-Jones said in a statement that the Georgia facility is operating with expansion underway.

The second phase is “under construction and is expected to be completed in September”, and the third phase is scheduled for the last quarter of this year, he said.

In addition to the bitcoin mining farm in Georgia, the Australian company also has facilities in its home country. Last week, Mawson announced the purchase of 17,352 units of the newest generation of crypto mining equipment from Canaan.

In addition, the company had also ordered 11,760 equipment of the same company in April of this year. These orders are expected to be delivered during this year and next year to the company’s facilities in the United States and Australia.

With the current price of bitcoin and the difficulty of mining, Canaan’s new generation of equipment can bring a gross profit margin of approximately 90%, with the energy cost at $0.04 per kWh.