NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR video cards tested in Ethereum mining using updated NBMiner

A few hours ago, we mentioned How the latest NBMiner update partially unlocked the mining hash rate on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR series graphics cards. The first mining numbers come out and show that these cards actually offer up to 70% of their mining capabilities within the Etherum (ethash) mining algorithm.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR Series graphics tested in Ethereum mining with the latest NBMiner

The top three graphics cards from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR series that show up in the tests are all “Ti” variants, the RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3060 Ti. As expected, the new NBMiner updates (up to 70%) ) have partially brought the mining performance of these cards up to date, and while it’s not 100% yet, it’s better than the 50% hash rate that miners were getting prior to this update. NBMiner also hopes to release superior performance in upcoming updates, but that’s yet to be seen.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series mining performance partially unlocked with NBMiner update, up to 70% of maximum hash rate

As for performance numbers, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offers around 65 MHz / s. The RTX 3080 standard provided around 90Mh / s (unmodified). The RTX 3080 Ti comes with a larger memory bus and higher bandwidth, so we’re seeing around 60-65% performance of the RTX 3080 here. The performance of the NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti is slightly better and delivers around 50 Mb/s, while the RTX 3070 delivers around 60 Mb/s. Switching to the RTX 3060 Ti, we get about 40 MH / s, which is 20 MH / s lower than the non-LHR variant and 10 MH / s lower than the RTX 3060 (non Ti) rated at 50 MH / s. Here are the numbers in the list view:

NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti (LHR) – ~ 65 MHz / s (RTX 3080 not LHR – ~ 90 MHz / s)

– ~ 65 MHz / s (RTX 3080 not LHR – ~ 90 MHz / s) NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti (LHR) – ~ 50 MHz / s (RTX 3070 not LHR – ~ 60 MHz / s)

– ~ 50 MHz / s (RTX 3070 not LHR – ~ 60 MHz / s) NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti (LHR) – ~ 40 MHz / s (RTX 3060 not LHR- ~ 50 MHz / s)

The RTX 3070 Ti was also tested. 49 ~ 52Mph / s

RTX 3060 Ti for the first screen, RTX 3070 is not LHRhttps://t.co/w5merCpI9hhttps://t.co/9dqTLvLxhC pic.twitter.com/h9sZYMkUL9 – Possiposi (@harukaze5719) August 15, 2021

Currently, LHR graphics cards offer half the total hash rate you want, but with the new update, you can set this value to 68% (as the developer recommends). This only works on Ethereum (the ethash algorithm), but now there’s a good possibility that other mining algorithms might also adopt it.

This new LHR Mining Mode Update for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series is compatible with Linux and Windows systems on existing NVIDIA drivers. Based on the change, it appears that developers are also working to make this unlock work on other mining algorithms. While it’s good news for miners, it’s actually not good news for the gaming industry. It’s just now starting to see some recovery in terms of supply, availability and overall pricing. This update will likely increase demand for LHR graphics cards, which may further worsen the lack of GPU for gaming.