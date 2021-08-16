See what the main highlights of the crypto market of the week were – Money Times

At latest edition from the podcast crypto storm, Andrew, Lucca, Valter and Vitor talk about the infamous invasion of Poly Network, regarded as the biggest hack to the DeFi sector of History:

1 – Poly Network suffers the biggest hack in the history of the DeFi industry

2 – Hashdex announces details of ETHE11, its next ETF to be released on B3

3 – Axie Infinity Game Exceeds Weekly NBA Top Shot Volume

4 – Bitcoin at US$ 45,000, London update and American legislation: check out how the crypto market is doing

5 – The sport of speculation: how crypto enables a new world for fans

6 – Foxbit Tokens is the newest alternative investment unit in Brazil

7 – Messi receives “large number” of PSG tokens as part of his new contract

8 – Crypto Circle company claims it wants to become a bank in the US

9 – Argentina considers adherence to bitcoin, says president

10 – In July, 12% of Bitcoin Market users traded AXS, an Axie Infinity token

11 – Superfluid: boosting cash flow in blockchain networks

12 – BitMEX crypto brokerage firm ties with AC Milan to expand its commercial presence

13 – Pudgy Penguins take off with volume greater than US$ 11 million on Ethereum

14 – US bitcoin miners increase activity by 58% after Chinese bans

15 – Coinbase achieved US$ 2 billion in net revenue in the second quarter of 2021

16 – Alchemy Coin CEO arrested for fraud linked to COVID-19

17 – After comments by the SEC president, Valkyrie wants to list bitcoin futures ETF

18 – Poly Network Invader Says He Hacked “Just For Fun”

