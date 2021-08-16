XRP stands out in the market with an increase in value and movement of US$77 million between exchanges

XRP increased about 9% on a 24-hour scale. O Ripple’s native token it rose 60% in a week and surpassed $1.3 hours ago to its highest price level since mid-May.

XRP commands $59.13 billion of the $2.10 trillion global market value of cryptography, making it the seventh largest cryptocurrency.

The XRP rally has been gaining momentum in recent days. On Friday, it posted a 6% increase, and on Saturday morning, it had nightly gains of 11.38%.

Binance, Huobi, Bittrext transfers $77 million in XRP

The application Whale Alert identified three major transactions, carrying 40 million, 12 million and 9 million XRP.

The biggest batch was sent between Binance and Huobi. US-based Bittrex transferred first 12 million and then 9 million XRPs to Upbit. Therefore, the general equivalent of XRP moved by decree totals US$77,105,418.

Red between Alts

Alternative currencies enjoyed the last few days with impressive gains. Ethereum led the attack by surpassing $3,300. However, the second-largest cryptocurrency retreated by about 3% in one day.

Cardano it is also among the best performers, with a 40% increase in the week. So, despite the slight correction since yesterday, the ADA is at $2.1 and actually surpassed Binance Coin as the third largest digital asset by market value.

In addition, Polkadot (-2.5%), Uniswap (-3.5%), Solana (-0.5%), Litecoin (-2%), Chainlink (-3.5%) and MATIC (-5 %) also retreated in the last 24 hours.

