Altcoin price explosion: Doge 16%, Solana 40%, Matic 11%

The capitalization of cryptocurrency market exceeded $2 trillion again. Altcoin Prices Explosion contributed to the increase.

The cryptocurrency market is euphoric. Alternative currencies (altcoins) are back on the offensive. O Ethereum jumped about 3.5% in one day to $3,300.

Ripple (XRP), which was the cryptocurrency with the greatest substantial gain. Binance Coin rose (5.5%), Cardano (5.5%) and Uniswap (6.5%) posted even more impressive increases.

Dogecoin rose about 16% in just one day, after billionaires Mark Cuban backed the currency. As a result, DOGE is trading at USD 0.32.

Polkadot (10%), Chainlink (11%) and MATIC (11%) saw their prices rise in double digits, while Solana stole the show today. SOL exploded by 40% and set a new record of over $72.

As such, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has totaled about $100 billion since yesterday’s low and is above $2 trillion at the moment.

Bitcoin touched the $48k

THE main cryptocurrency Bitcoin it fell yesterday after several consecutive days of price hikes. Shortly after surpassing $48,000 for the first time since mid-May, the asset fell by nearly $3,000.

As a result, it tested $45,500, but bulls have intensified at this point and reversed course. Over the next few hours, the BTC gradually began to recover its value.

It initially peaked above $46,000 before recovering $47,000. Bitcoin hit $48,000 again, but subsequent rejection took it a few hundred dollars.