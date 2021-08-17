Binance EUA has a meeting with the president of the Central Bank of Brazil

The president of the Central Bank of Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto, held a meeting this Monday morning (16th) with leaders of two important companies in the cryptocurrency sector: Binance and Circle.

According to the BC’s official agenda, the videoconference meeting dealt with “institutional matters”. It is not clear which subjects were discussed since the meeting did not allow the press to participate.

The meeting was attended by Cliff Sobel, Scott Sobel and Michael Nicklas, partners of Valor Capital Group LLC; Brian Brooks, president of Binance US; Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle; and Marcos Variato, CEO of Parfin.

Although the official schedule states that Brian Brooks was supposed to be at the meeting, the businessman was likely replaced by another representative of the brokerage as he resigned on August 6th.

The executive, who was once head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), spent just three months at the helm of Binance in the US and left because of “differences in strategic direction”.

The former director of the exchange in Brazil, Ricardo Da Ros, also resigned after six months in the position due to a “misalignment of expectations”.

Binance, which is now the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has faced increasing pressure from regulators around the world in recent months, which may have chased executives away.

It is unclear who replaced Brooks at this morning’s Central Bank meeting, but Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has recently taken a more appeasing stance with regulators.

private meeting

A key presence at the meeting was Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle which is the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) dollar-backed stablecoin and who last week announced its ambition to become the US “national digital currency bank”.

Based on Circle’s experience with stablecoins, one of the subjects discussed at the meeting may have been the Central Bank’s Digital Currency project (CBDC) that is being developed in Brazil.

Last year, Roberto Campos Neto also held a closed meeting with the CEO of Ripple, the company behind the XRP cryptocurrency, probably to discuss the digital real.

Representing the national market was businessman Marcos Viriato da Parfin, a cryptocurrency fintech that seeks to connect the traditional financial market to the digital one.