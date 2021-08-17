Bitcoin and blockchain investments nearly double this year

KPMG released a new report highlighting some of the key trends in the fintech space and revealed that investments in the cryptocurrency market have grown significantly. Sponsored

KPMG, one of the world’s largest professional services companies, has published a new report that details trends and activity in the fintech market. The report is in line with what other established companies are saying about the cryptocurrency market, namely that it is seeing a surge of interest and funds from companies and governments across the industry.

Source: KPMG

This edition of the Pulse of Fintech report covers the first half of 2021 updates. The keyword used to describe this period was ‘diversity’, saying the pandemic continues to affect the way consumers behave. The total investment in blockchain and cryptocurrencies to date is nearly double that seen in 2020, at $3.7 billion compared to $2.2 billion the year before.

Among other things, the report highlights that there has been an increase in interest in cryptocurrencies from startups and investors, but also from governments and regulators. This has never been more apparent than in El Salvador’s decision to have Bitcoin adopted as legal tender. Companies are also accumulating assets at surprising levels.

Source: KPMG

As for the fintech market in general, the first half of 2021 saw a total investment of US$98 billion from 2,456 deals. Two of the biggest deals at the time were two companies closely associated with pioneering fintech platforms: Robinhood and Nubank. The first saw a $3.4 billion venture capital round, while the second saw a $1.5 billion worth.

However, the report mentions the role that regulations will play in the future. Consequently, he says regulation will be something to keep an eye on in the second half of 2021. This is already something that is moving at a breakneck pace, with the US in particular now stepping up its efforts to establish guidelines on the crypto market.

KPMG predicts cryptocurrency trend

The report may come as a surprise to those who haven’t been paying close attention to the market. Recent bearish asset conditions may have given the impression that the cryptocurrency market was generally overbought. However, Bitcoin’s recent jump to the $47,000 level could prove that there is still life in this industry.

KPMG notes that the cryptocurrency market will be a focus of investors, placing it as one of the top fintech trends for 2021. Analysts believe the future will bring greater diversity of retail investors. They also state that interest and news has increased, to cover negotiations, NFTs and support structures.

The market is showing signs of reaching a new support level as Bitcoin is fluctuating slightly below the $50,000 barrier. Still, interest in the market remains strong, with the number of retail and institutional investors growing.

