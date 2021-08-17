Bitcoin is already 3rd preferred investment among platform customers, says FGV and Hashdex survey | cryptocurrencies

the cryptoactives , with bitcoin in front, they are the third preferred investment modality of Brazilians who invest via platforms , with 27.78% of these investors claiming to have this asset class in their portfolios.

The digital assets segment is second only to stock investments (72.05% incidence) and in private fixed income securities, as CDB (40.45%), in the number of people who say they have each type of application. And it is ahead of traditional assets, such as Treasury Direct bonds (18.92%), commodities (18.06%), foreign currencies (13.19%) and savings (1.74%).

The data are from a pioneering survey on the profile of investment in cryptoactives in Brazil, whose first of three stages is disclosed exclusively by the Value Invests. The objectives are “to map the profile of investors, understand their systematic differences and test behavioral finance hypotheses”.

The study is led by the São Paulo School of Economics of Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV EESP) and by the cryptoactive fund manager hashdex, famous for having listed the first cryptoactive ETF on the Brazilian stock exchange, the HASH11.

The survey analyzes responses to a questionnaire from 576 people between February and March of this year, including cryptoactive investors and people who have never invested in crypto. In both cases, the responses are from clients of partner independent agent offices: Monte Bravo, Blu3, Acqua-Vero, One and Renova Invest.

Access to the base of companies was important to reduce selection bias, he says Jéfferson Colombo, professor at FGV EESP and research coordinator. “If we had launched a poll on the Hashdex website, the responses would be people who are predisposed to understand the subject. When shooting through the offices, we also access people who invest in stocks or real estate funds, but who don’t care about crypto”, he says.

The research is supported by the project University Blockchain Research Initiative, of which FGV is a part, led by the institution behind the distributed registration technology (blockchain) ripple, from the cryptocurrency of the same name. The complete document with data from the first phase of the report can be accessed on the Hashdex and FGV EESP websites as of tomorrow (18).

Cryptocurrencies are the third most recurrent investment

The main conclusion of the study is that cryptocurrencies already occupy the third place in the preference of investors in the country, according to the sample, which does not quantify the amount invested – that is, cryptos are the third most frequent investment modality in the answers, but not necessarily the third investment in financial volume.

Most popular investments among platform customers Answers % Actions 415 72.05% Private fixed income securities (CBD, LCA, LCI) 233 40.45% cryptocurrencies 160 27.78% Direct Treasure 109 18.92% Commodities 104 18.06% Exchange 76 13.19% Savings 10 1.74%

In addition, the survey reveals that knowledge about cryptocurrencies and interest in this segment are greater among those who are more pessimistic about the prospects for the Brazilian economy. In this group, with a predominance of people aged between 30 and 39 years, investments in private securities, foreign exchange and cryptoactives are the majority.

On the other hand, according to the survey, the optimists about the economy – a share in which people aged between 50 and 59 years stand out – are the largest group among those intending to invest in shares.

“Knowing the profile of the investor interested in cryptoactives and their level of knowledge is extremely important for us to develop targeted educational actions”, he comments Marcelo Sampaio, CEO of Hashdex.

Colombo, from FGV EESP, adds that “Although the cryptoactive market is growing rapidly, very little is known about the characteristics and perceptions of Brazilians regarding this emerging asset class”.

He points out that the project still has two releases to come, in addition to the elaboration of an academic article “to explore the information in greater depth”.

In the next phases, he says, the survey will detail the “bifurcation” in the questionnaire based on the answer to the question “Have you ever invested in cryptocurrencies?”. The second phase will focus on investors who answered “yes”.

“Let’s understand what the drivers were: high history, popularity, technology potential, mismatch with other investments, etc. We are also going to analyze other information, such as whether the covid-19 pandemic has affected the choice of cryptos and whether next year it intends to maintain, increase or reduce this position”, explains Colombo.

Part three of the study will shed light on those who say they have never invested in cryptocurrencies, he says, “To understand what repels people from this segment and analyze the weight of issues related to fraud, price fluctuations, bad experiences in the past and uncertainty about legislation”.

The idea, says Colombo, is to repeat the survey year after year: “It might be nice to build a time series of this information”.

Young people have more knowledge about cryptos

According to the survey, young people up to 29 years of age are the most knowledgeable about cryptoactives, and they are also the public most likely to tolerate investment risks..

Bitcoin and the cryptoactives have more echo with investors who claim to have aggressive investment profile, and enter people with a degree related to finance.

The study also shows that the bitcoin is, as you might imagine (given the popularity and dominance compared to other cryptocurrencies), the main vector of popularity of cryptoactives generally.

Participants needed to identify acronyms that designate the bitcoin, ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH and XRP), included in a list with other assets. Of the total, 36.8% of participants identified only bitcoin. Another 24.1% identified bitcoin and ethereum, while 23% did not recognize any acronyms and only 15.8% demonstrated knowing all of them.

There are also other interesting findings in the study, such as the fact that even in the share of interviewees who declare a conservative investment profile, knowledge about bitcoin is significant, above 20%. Already knowledge about other cryptocurrencies, and not just the most famous of them, it grows as risk predisposition increases and exceeds 40% of the public that declares itself to be aggressive.