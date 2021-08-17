Bitcoin marches to new price record, review

The last metric I used to map the timing of the current cycle was the Puell Multiple and it was possible to identify that $65,000 was not the top end of the cycle. Still, we also use other data (MVRV) to map the current moment and we got confluence between these metrics.

Now let’s again map the Bitcoin cycles using another data called NVT Golden Cross (NVT_GC), similar to Bollinger Band based on NVT, defined with the following equation:

If the short-term trend is much larger than the long-term trend, the network can be interpreted as overpriced and will soon revert to medium value, signaling a decline. Likewise, the opposite case may imply a bullish sign.

The upper limit set in the Red band is 2.2 – 4.0 and the lower one in Green -1.6 – 3.0 to detect overpriced and underpriced LAN status. This indicator predicts the appearances of the main tops and bottoms.

Going back from the first cycle it is easily observed a pattern that also occurs in this indicator in the middle of the Bitcoin bull run.

At least once in the middle of the valuation cycle there is a buying opportunity, small bear markets in the middle of the bull market.

In 2011 there were at least THREE of these opportunities marked by NVT_GC. The yellow circle on the indicator shows the moment of a possible corrective top in prices, while the purple circle shows the end of cycle top.

In the 2013 bull run there was only a single top marking the middle of the cycle and we can easily see the indicator also marking a buy opportunity before the final top of that cycle.

In the previous cycle it was no different, at least THREE opportunities appeared in the middle of bull run, very similar to 2011. Note the red circle that represents the moment near the bottom of the corrective trend, signaling the time to buy or increase position waiting for the final top of the cycle.

The probability is asymmetric for the main Bitcoin trend. $65,000 is marked as the mid-cycle top and at least we could expect a retest in the red area indicated by NVT_GC, indicating a larger top in prices.

We cannot rule out the possibility of repeating the same corrective moves in 2011 and 2017, with more than just a top in the middle of the cycle.

Marked in the red circle at Bitcoin’s first bullfight in 2011, are the moments that the NVT_GC signaled buy, followed by mid-cycle tops before reaching the main top that marked the end of that cycle at around $30.00

After hitting the top end of cycle, the indicator mounts a bearish structure with tops after this smaller, mainly in relation to the top marked in the middle of the bullish cycle.

The current cycle is very similar to 2013 as there was only one peak in the middle of the bull run, leaving a single purchase opportunity. The best time to buy or increase position is easily seen in the middle of that cycle.

right after the NVT_GC having signaled this moment, prices rose 1,200% in approximately 147 days.

There was only a single corrective move of -75% deep, in the current cycle we just passed -55% since the last top.

Already in the last bullish cycle, ended at the end of 2017, in the middle of it we can see 2 tops marked before the ATH at $20,000 in which the indicator signaled very well buying moments.

After the break of the last top which was at $1,160, right at the beginning of the bull run, the indicator also signaled a good buy taking the lows below the green box.

Therefore, in all Bitcoin valuation cycles there was at least ONE or more peaks in the middle of the bull run, and a pattern is easily observed in smaller peaks in the indicator after the price reaches the highest value of that cycle seen in the yellow arrow.

This moment of purchase in the middle of the bull market was also identified in the last two metrics used by me for mapping Bitcoin cycles, showing alignment in the respective data, dramatically increasing the probability that $65,000 will not be the final top of this cycle.

Bitcoin bull run starts after the event Halving occur, this can also be easily observed in all cycles, the vertical white line in the graphs above shows exactly the respective events.

The projection shown by the Puell Multiple, one of the other network metrics that I recently mapped the cycles, also suggests $65,000 to be the top half of the cycle and not the end of the cycle.

The best buying opportunity occurs at this level we are at, before the last break All Time High.