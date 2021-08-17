Bitcoin shows signs of exhaustion near $50,000 and may recede | Future of Money

Bitcoin has yet to reach the $50,000 range and may be starting to show signs of short-term profit-taking, experts say.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency in market value dropped 2.5% compared to the previous 24 hours on the morning of Tuesday, 17, but recovered and is currently trading for about 46,300 dollars, according to data from Coindesk.

Still, bitcoin is up 56% this year, mainly due to market reaction in the first half of August, when prices rose from $38,000 on the 4th to more than 48,000 on Saturday.

“Prices have resumed sharply higher, but this movement already shows signs of exhaustion in the short term,” said Simon Peters, market analyst at the eToro platform. “We may see a small pullback pulling prices down before the prevailing trend reassertes itself.”

–

Low daily trading levels persist as bitcoin struggles to hit higher prices while short positions increase, according to Datamish data, punctuating a return to lower supports near $44,000.

“Even if the trend has turned bullish, a pullback is expected before this movement continues,” said Marcus Sotiriou, a sales operator at British digital asset brokerage GlobalBlock. “This is because there has been a decline in volume with rising prices as well as a bearish divergence in the daily chart’s RSI indicator.”

According to Lucas Costa, CNPI technical analyst at BTG Pactual Digital, however, if bitcoin remains above 45,500 dollars, it is possible that the upward movement will continue towards 50 thousand dollars: “It is important to sustain the price above the moving average of 200 periods ($45,500) to continue the buying appetite”.

Other cryptocurrencies in the top 20 in market value stood out. Polkadot, solana and terra had the biggest gains, while ether, XRP and stellar had the biggest drops in the same period.

Text translated and republished with the permission of Coindesk