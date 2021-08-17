Ether is already more popular than Bitcoin in Singapore, study reveals

Being a cryptocurrency-friendly country paid off in terms of adoption, as a new study on Singapore reveals this week.

The document “The State of Crypto in Singapore Report 2021,” conducted by the Gemini exchange in partnership with CoinMarketCap and Seedly, found that more than two-thirds of Singaporeans who have financial investments currently own cryptocurrencies.

The survey, which surveyed 4,348 adults residing in Singapore who identify themselves as having or being interested in personal finance and investment products, shows that 67% of respondents currently have cryptoactives.

Although one in five cryptocurrency holders are women, the study profiles the average Singapore cryptocurrency holder as a “29-year-old male with an average annual household income of about 51,968 Singapore dollars (US$38,456) per year .”

With regard to cryptoactive distribution, Ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, takes a clear lead with 78% as the most popular cryptocurrency, while 69% of respondents own Bitcoin (BTC). Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) follow with 40% and 31%, respectively. One in four investors own XRP and Tether (USDT), according to the survey.

The report reveals that interest from people owning cryptocurrencies increased in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as 67% of cryptocurrency holders invested more during the pandemic to protect themselves against inflation or to invest their higher disposable income due to the locks.

On the other hand, lack of knowledge and understanding is the main factor preventing non-crypto owners from investing in the asset class. The volatility of cryptocurrency markets, the risky nature of investments in cryptocurrencies and the lack of regulatory oversight were also identified as barriers to investment.

Another study with a smaller sample group recently revealed that 46% of Singaporeans plan to purchase digital assets in the next 12 months. With zero capital gains tax on cryptocurrency revenue, Singapore has established itself as a cryptocurrency and blockchain hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

READ MORE