Fantastic addresses alleged Bitcoin pyramids in Rio in an article

Companies in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro, which offer high profits from investments in cryptocurrencies, were the subject of a report by Fantástico, on TV Globo. Last Sunday (15), the program addressed recent investigations into alleged coups applied by these organizations.

Companies promise quick returns and far above those practiced in the market to attract customers. However, several have left investors at a loss. Because of this, they are being investigated for financial pyramid practices and other crimes.

In addition, recently, partners of at least three investment companies were targeted by attacks in the region. The most prominent case was that of day trader Wesley Pessano. He was victim of a shooting execution earlier this month.

Companies investigated in Cabo Frio

As informed to report, the Região dos Lagos, one of the most luxurious in the state, has housed several investment companies.

One of those mentioned in the article is Grupo X6, a company that offers financial solutions and promised investors 15% monthly income.

Last week, Ricardo Oliveira, owner of the X6, was arrested in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, for illegally carrying a weapon. He also had his car impounded and his accounts blocked.

According to Fantástico, police said the businessman, known as Rick, claimed to invest investors’ money in the stock exchange and Bitcoin.

However, investigations found that the more than R$ 8 million of customers were not allocated in cryptocurrencies, nor in the financial market. Rick’s defense claimed that the facts will be clarified and that the arrest was unnecessary and disproportionate.

In addition to X6, at least ten companies based in Cabo Frio are being investigated by the police. The report points out that the city has become a “coupist’s paradise” and has begun to be subdivisioned by people who promise high and quick profits.

“Cabo Frio even gained a nickname: ‘New Egypt’, due to the investment pyramids that do not stop growing”, says the article.

Wesley Pessano case

Another highlight of the report was the case of the murder of Pessano, an influencer and partner at the company Ares Consultoria e Investimentos. The company is also being investigated.

Fantástico had access to the testimony of the man who was with Pessano at the time of the attack. He was hit by two shots but survived.

In the report, the man said that the investor was not armed and offered no resistance when criminals tried to take his gold cord. Even so, he was shot and died instantly.

Three people were arrested for the murder, among them a man who confessed to having been hired to kill Wesley Pessano. In exchange, he would have received R$40,000.

Fantástico also reported on two other assassination attempts in Cabo Frio related to alleged investments in cryptocurrencies.

In March, the owner of an investment company was the target of an attack and was paralyzed. In June, the car of one of the owners of the BW company was also shot at. But as the vehicle was armored, no one was injured.

BW also offered profits of up to 30% per month on investments in cryptocurrencies. However, the company ended its activities leaving several investors at a loss.

