In addition to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, specialist highlights financial forecasts for the 2nd semester

The Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies market is experiencing a great moment of recognition and appreciation in large part due to the population’s disbelief in the centralized management of the State and in the excesses of the political class with the economy and society.

In this context decentralized solutions emerged as a way to give more decision-making power to the citizen, whether from an economic point of view or how your data should be shared.

Thus, although cryptocurrencies are ‘alternative’ assets to the State and, therefore, not correlated to the traditional financial market they are also, to some extent, influenced by the political and economic decisions of governments.

an examplethe simple good of this impact can be felt in the price of Bitcoin in Brazil which, quoted in dollar, makes the cryptocurrency ‘more expensive’ every time the dollar rises in the uncertainty of national economic scenarios.

To understand how the macroeconomic scenario may impact the price of cryptoactives in Brazil Cointelegraph spoke with Diogo Santos, investment advisor at iHUB, an XP accredited office.

“The second half of 2021 has already started with concerns about the advancement of cases of the Delta variant of covid-19. As a result, investors became more reticent and interrupted the cycle of investments on the Brazilian stock exchange, which had been in a positive flow since March. This concern happens globally, as the fear is that new restrictive measures will be implemented and this could directly hinder the growth of economies”, explains Silva.

According to him, the expectation of economic agents is for a strong recovery of the Brazilian economy, due to the estimate that the GDP will grow above 5% this year. The point of hope for this positive scenario is the flow of vaccination, which is being a great ally of health systems and, consequently, of the economy.

But, a point of attention is on investors’ radar: if new strains emerge and vaccines are not effective, the game can turn.

Apart from cryptocurrencies, investments that deserve attention in the 2nd half of the year

When it comes to investments, it is always important to take into account the investor’s profile and the balance of the portfolio, as these are two essential factors when choosing investments.

According to Silva, in the field of fixed income, there have been many options for bonds such as CDB, LCI and LCA with attractive rates, such as the IPCA+6%, or 120% of the CDI. In pre-fixed bonds, with the increase in the Selic rate from 4.25% to 5.25% pa, it is possible to find bonds that are paying 11% pa

“In variable income, the scenario is one of volatility, as we have reforms in the political field and we are on the eve of elections. But, for those who are willing and comfortable with this level of volatility, there are still many opportunities on the Brazilian stock exchange. Sectors such as retail, car rental, pulp and paper, shopping malls and commodities are attractive, according to the portfolio recommended by XP”, comments Silva.

How are the commodities?

Currently, the time is for the commodity boom, which comes from the recovery of the economies of China and the United States. With the recovery of the economy, given by the advance of vaccinations, the demand for commodities soared in relation to 2020.

Another factor that contributed to this evolution is the excess of global liquidity, caused by the trillion-dollar stimulus packages. An example is iron ore, which hit its historic high when it reached US$191 per ton. Commodity indices that comprise a basket of products also operate at their maximums, like the Refinitiv.

Silva explains that an important commodity that is under attention is energy, due to the severe water crisis, where Brazil registers the lowest level of rainfall in 91 years. The electricity sector, having its main matrix in hydroelectric plants, is in a state of alert, due to the risk of blackout.

“This made the price of energy soar, which directly impacts the income of families. Today, energy is traded under the red flag, an energy price range that punishes consumption in order to reduce domestic demand, but also affects sectors such as agriculture and industry”, he explains.

how the energy is driver of numerous activities and sectors, the price increase generates strong inflationary pressure, contributing to the Central Bank being forced to raise interest rates.

Tax reform x investments

For investors, it is possible to segment the impacts of the tax reform into three fronts: Real Estate Funds, Funds and Shares. Below, iHUB’s investment advisor lists the main strengths and weaknesses:

Starting on the positive side, dividends from real estate funds, for example, will not be impacted, therefore, income tax will continue to be levied only on the valuation of shares, another positive point for the FIIs is that there must be an equivalence between the rate and the operations with shares.

Currently, the FIIs pay 20% of the profit obtained from the sale of shares, with the new rule they will pay 15% of the profit, just like what happens with shares.

For investment funds, however, very positive changes are expected, such as setting the IR rate at 15%, regardless of the period in which the investor remains in the fund, which would end the scale we have today, which starts at 22.5% and it reaches 15%, on the profit, according to the shareholder’s length of stay in the fund.

The reform also foresees the end of the come-quotes in May, keeping only the charge in November.

For stock exchange companies, the positive point will be that the income tax rate will also gradually decrease, from 25%, as charged today, to 20% from 2023. If approved, this change will increase the corporate profit by 6%.

A positive point for the individual investor who practices day-trading is that the rate for this type of operation, which is currently 20%, will be 15%, as well as shares and FIIs and, in addition, the calculation would be quarterly and no longer monthly.

In the wake of the negative points, what stands out is the taxation of dividends, the government intends to tax at 20% the dividends distributed to shareholders from companies on the stock exchange, regardless of the amount received.

The proposal also suggests extinguishing Interest on Equity (JCP). As companies today allocate JCPs as expenses on their balance sheets, they reduce the tax base. With the extinction of this mechanism, the companies’ profits will be impacted.

Banks are the biggest users of this accounting mechanism. With its extinction, its balance sheets may suffer, but this drop will be partially absorbed by the reduction in the IR rate.

Foreign investors see this movement very favorably, as the reform seeks to simplify tax legislation, this movement attracts more investors and this inflow of foreign capital tends to generate an appreciation of the Brazilian currency.

Increase in IPOs at B3

The capital market is heated this year, around 38 companies are listed on the stock exchange, with an approximate value of R$112 billion, considering IPOs and Follow-ONs. In 2020, the stock exchange registered 28 IPOs.

Currently, 20 companies have their IPO applications under analysis at CVM, they are: Vix Logística, Ammo Varejo, Topico, Althaia Indústria Farmacêutica, Conasa, Agribrasil, CSN Cimentos, Nova Harmonia, Invest Tech, Madero, Bluefit Gymnastics Academies, Athena Saúde Brasil, São Salvador Alimentos, Grupo Avenida, Rio Energy Participações, Hortigil Hortifruti, Nadir Figueiredo, Monte Rodovias, Rio Branco Alimentos and Librelato.

Foreigners’ appetite for investments in Brazil

When compared to abroad, the Brazilian stock market is cheap, both in reais and in dollars, and foreign investors know this. The connection between the entry and exit of foreign capital on the stock exchange in 2021 is already positive at R$41 billion, according to data from B3.

“Foreign investment should continue with this positive flow of entry into the country, however, very attentive to the progress of reforms, the political risks that came from the presidency, congress and also to the pre-electoral scenario, taking into account that the global environment remains constant”, comments Santos.

Ibovespa and Selic Rate

This year, XP is working with a target that the Ibovespa can reach 145,000 points. According to analysts at the brokerage, this would be the fair value of the stock market, when we evaluate companies by their multiples.

With the Selic rate, the forecast is for it to reach 8% pa, but this does not mean a return movement to savings, those who left this investment will hardly return, as there is a safer and more profitable investment, the direct treasury, according to with Saints.

“The case of people who return to savings is due to a bad experience with the financial market, where they probably invested in products that were inappropriate for their profiles. As for the Selic rate, it is certainly possible that it will reach the level of 8% per year. We see this concern in the last minutes of COPOM, where the institution’s commitment to controlling inflation was reaffirmed”, comments the specialist.

Most economists are still betting on the Selic at around 7% pa, but there is no tendency to flee to savings, however, there may be a migration of investors from the stock exchange to fixed income. This is because with the rise in the Selic rate, the risk x return ratio may be more attractive in fixed income for some investors, depending on the profile.

Emerging currencies against vaccination

The value of a currency, among many other variables, is made up of the country’s capacity to generate wealth. Compared to other emerging currencies such as Mexico, Colombia and Turkey, the real was the currency that devalued the most during the coronavirus crisis. At the same time, the dollar was quoted a little above R$4.60 and soared to almost R$6.00 in a short period of time.

“This movement is natural in crises, where investors’ capital migrates to stronger currencies, but this is already correcting itself and gradually the dollar has been giving way,” explains Santos.

The advance of vaccination brings normality and economic development, strengthening the financial health of companies, which leads to economic growth in the country and, consequently, in the currency. There are some obstacles that prevent further advances in our productivity, such as the high and bureaucratic tax burden, lack of infrastructure, rigid labor laws, political risk, among others.

“It is worth noting that the United States is going through an unusual moment, a moment of high inflation. It will probably lead the FED (American central bank) to carry out two moves, the first is to interrupt the stimulus packages and the second is to raise interest rates , as this can influence global financial flows and impact our exchange rate”, he concludes

READ MORE