Microsoft intends to use Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy | Future of Money

The Windows operating system and the Office suite of applications have always been high on any software piracy platform. So it’s no wonder that Microsoft, the developer of both products, works hard to establish anti-piracy measures.

In a new article released by Microsoft’s research department, with the participation of researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University, the Redmond-based software giant introduced a blockchain-based incentive system to encourage anti-piracy campaigns.

As the title of the survey, Argus: A Totally Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns suggests, Microsoft’s new system relies on the transparency of blockchain technology. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Argus aims to provide an incentive mechanism while protecting the public data of people who anonymously report piracy.

“We see this as a distributed system problem”, states the document. “In implementation, we overcome a set of unavoidable obstacles to ensuring security despite full transparency.”

Argus allows you to trace pirated content back to the source with a corresponding watermark algorithm, the details of which are presented in the article. Also called “leak proof,” each report of pirated content involves an information concealment procedure. That way, no one but the informant can report the same pirated copy without actually owning it.

The system also has incentive-reducing defenses to prevent an informant from reporting the same content over and over again, just under different names. “With the security and practicality of Argus, we hope that real-world anti-piracy campaigns will be really effective, moving to a fully transparent incentive mechanism,” the report said.

Detailing the issue of Ethereum network fees, the paper explained that the team optimized several cryptographic operations “so that the cost of piracy reports is reduced to the cost equivalent of sending around 14 transfer transactions on the public Ethereum network, which, otherwise, it would correspond to thousands of transactions.”

Around the world, technology companies are increasingly concerned about protecting their intellectual property and fighting digital piracy. Like Tech Mahindra, the IT subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, which recently launched a new blockchain-based digital rights and contracts platform on IBM’s Hyperledger Fabric protocol for the media and entertainment industry.

by Cointelegraph Brazil