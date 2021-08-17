Microsoft will use Ethereum to fight piracy

THE Microsoft is one of the largest technology companies in the world, responsible for developing some of the most used programs and operating systems globally. But what is no secret to anyone is that these products and services are big victims of piracy. With that, it seems, the company wants to use Ethereum blockchain technology to combat counterfeiting.

According to an article published by Microsoft’s research department along with researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, the company described the Argus, a “Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns”, which is based on the Ethereum blockchain technology for transparency, information tracking and has been called “the first public anti-piracy system”.

As the document states, one of the main concerns with the development of Argus is the protection of intellectual property, something that has become quite recurrent after the popularization of the internet and video platforms.

“Intellectual property is one of the most valuable assets for companies today, especially in the software, film, games and digital publishing industries.”

Argus

The idea is for Argus to allow tracking of pirated content to the source of the counterfeit through a watermark algorithm. This makes it possible to track leaks of these intellectual properties and create campaigns to fight piracy from the starting point of counterfeiting, creating “leak proof” reports.

The system also relies on the use of reports made by informants who will be encouraged to file complaints, while the system itself prevents false reports from being made.

This makes the entire platform work through an incentive system that is both transparent and confidential.

The document highlights that (so far) the study indicates that the idea is to use the Ethereum blockchain technology for the Argus system. As one might imagine, this raised the question about the cost of the system, considering how much the Ethereum blockchain has rate issues.

As a result, the survey found that the team was able to optimize different encryption operations and considerably lower the cost of reporting to the equivalent rate of 14 transfer transactions on the public network, a relatively low value compared to the standard it can reach. to thousands of transfer transactions.

The system is still in the initial development phase, but research shows that there is a lot of possibility for it to be applied in the real world, especially with the concern with piracy that is so recurrent among companies today.