Police seize R$115 million in Ethereum from fake DeFi site

The Greater Manchester Police (UK Local Police) seized $22 million in Ethereum from two scam artists who created a fake DeFi website.

Even investors already accustomed to DeFi have fallen victim to this scam. The investment platform has attracted thousands of people from around the world, who must now prove themselves victims to gain access to its resources again.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency is the second most valuable on the market, after Bitcoin, and provides investors with access to decentralized financial services. This reality causes savings to be created, backed by cryptocurrency loans made by users.

However, this new market niche has been attacked in recent months, on the Ethereum network and Binance Smart Chain, the two most popular on DeFi today.

Last week, another network attacked was the Poly Network, which registered the biggest hacker attack in the history of decentralized lending, with the bandit even claiming that it was a joke. The entire amount taken, which exceeded R$ 3 billion, was eventually returned.

Police seize millions on Ethereum

According to Manchester Police, the millions seized on Ethereum are ready to be returned to their owners after a police raid detects the creators of the fake DeFi websites.

“A sum of $22.25 million (equivalent to just over £16 million) was seized by expert officers of the Greater Manchester Police Economic Crimes Unit after intelligence led to the discovery of flash drives containing large amounts of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.”

In a statement, police said the victims were people from the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Australia and Hong Kong.

The fake site claimed it was a decentralized savings with the Binance Smart Chain network as well as a brokerage service. However, the scammers behind the fraudulent operation did not count on being identified by the police and their blockchain experts.

“The scammers operating the service waited until a significant amount of money had been deposited, before closing their website and transferring the funds to their own accounts. Unfortunately for them, the scammers didn’t disappear without a trace.”

Trace of the scammers facilitated the action of the police

After investigations, the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) claimed it had located two thugs with a USB drive that had $9.5 million worth of Ethereum. After that, a digital safe containing another $12.5 million was found and decrypted by police officers.

“Expert officials received information that those responsible for the scheme had been in Manchester for a limited time and tracked them down, recovering an encrypted flash drive containing $9.5 million in stolen Ethereum. A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested for fraud and money laundering crimes. They’ve already been released under investigation. They found another $12.7 million a few days later after locating a Cryptograph safe, effectively an online safe, and the code to access it.”

The police said they will now collect the amount found with their owners, returning the amounts. However, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Harrop was reminded that cryptocurrencies are the future, but crimes will happen in order to get these new technologies to market.