Solana (16%), Terra (18%) and Audius (91%) rise more than Bitcoin

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

While bitcoin retreats slightly to $46,756, according to CoinGoLive this Tuesday (17), an altcoin, in particular, performs an incredible 91.6% increase in one day.

After hitting $45,500 yesterday, the market’s leading cryptocurrency calmed down to just above $46,000 today. The majority of altcoins also fell back in the last 24 hours, with the exception of the Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Audius (AUDIO) projects.

GoinGoLive shows Bitcoin being overcome by Solana, Terra and Audius
Source: CoinGoLive.com.br

Bitcoin opens with a slight high

In recent days, cryptocurrency has been doing well, peaking at $48,000 over the weekend.

This morning, Bitcoin already opens at a slight increase of 0.74% after falling to the region of US$45,000. The asset is now traded for $46,756 in major brokerages.

Its market capitalization remains above $870 billion. Their dominance over altcoins, however, has shrunk to 42.1%.

Solana (16%), Terra (18%) and Audius (91%) set records

Most altcoins mimicked bitcoin’s performance over the past 24 hours, which means they’re slightly in the red right now. That includes Ethereum, which is down about 1.41% and is currently below $3,200.

As an exception in this market, Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) broke away from the downtrend to perform more than 80% higher in one week. SOL and LUNA shoot and renew historic highs once again.

The biggest highlight of the day is Audios (AUDIO), which soared 91.6% in the last 24 hours and hit $3.31 this morning. With the new rise, the decentralized streaming platform token accumulated 144% increase in one week.

The result of altcoins in 24 hours is as follows: Ethereum (-1.41%), Cardano (-3.32%), Binance Coin (+0.46%), Ripple (-4.95%), Dogecoin ( -2.19%), Polkadot (+6.9%), Solana (+16.1%), Uniswap (-2.56%), Chainlink (-1.19%), Bitcoin Cash (-1.69 %) and Litecoin (-1.84%).

Crypto’s market capitalization has rebounded from yesterday’s low, but is still above $2 trillion.

Follow the crypto market news on the Cointimes Telegram group, access.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR