Solana (16%), Terra (18%) and Audius (91%) rise more than Bitcoin

While bitcoin retreats slightly to $46,756, according to CoinGoLive this Tuesday (17), an altcoin, in particular, performs an incredible 91.6% increase in one day.

After hitting $45,500 yesterday, the market’s leading cryptocurrency calmed down to just above $46,000 today. The majority of altcoins also fell back in the last 24 hours, with the exception of the Solana (SOL), Terra (LUNA) and Audius (AUDIO) projects.

Bitcoin opens with a slight high

In recent days, cryptocurrency has been doing well, peaking at $48,000 over the weekend.

This morning, Bitcoin already opens at a slight increase of 0.74% after falling to the region of US$45,000. The asset is now traded for $46,756 in major brokerages.

Its market capitalization remains above $870 billion. Their dominance over altcoins, however, has shrunk to 42.1%.

Solana (16%), Terra (18%) and Audius (91%) set records

Most altcoins mimicked bitcoin’s performance over the past 24 hours, which means they’re slightly in the red right now. That includes Ethereum, which is down about 1.41% and is currently below $3,200.

As an exception in this market, Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) broke away from the downtrend to perform more than 80% higher in one week. SOL and LUNA shoot and renew historic highs once again.

The biggest highlight of the day is Audios (AUDIO), which soared 91.6% in the last 24 hours and hit $3.31 this morning. With the new rise, the decentralized streaming platform token accumulated 144% increase in one week.

The result of altcoins in 24 hours is as follows: Ethereum (-1.41%), Cardano (-3.32%), Binance Coin (+0.46%), Ripple (-4.95%), Dogecoin ( -2.19%), Polkadot (+6.9%), Solana (+16.1%), Uniswap (-2.56%), Chainlink (-1.19%), Bitcoin Cash (-1.69 %) and Litecoin (-1.84%).

Crypto’s market capitalization has rebounded from yesterday’s low, but is still above $2 trillion.

