TPHASH Values ​​600% with High Ethereum By Cryptoping

We recently announced the launch of the Mole Hash Finance (TPHASH), a crypto-token that allows exposure to mining in the network (), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, valued at over $377 billion.

The project’s mining farm now has 300 MH/s of computational power, an increase of about 42% in just over a month of operation, whose earnings are distributed to the 200+ holders.

And in just over 1 month of operation, the token showed a parabolic valuation of more than 600% in the TPHASH/BNB pair, leaving 0.05 BNB, going to the top above 0.40 and now it is at 0, 31 BNB.

This impressive valuation can be explained mainly for two reasons: the increase in demand for the token and the huge appreciation of the ETH in recent weeks before and after the release of the long-awaited London update, which turned the Ether into a deflationary currency through a new burning scheme of transaction fees.

Transparency

Through the Revenues panel, it is possible to publicly view the address, coin balance and balance mined by each owner of TPHASH tokens, thus bringing transparency to the project.

double income

Previously, the purchase of a thousand TPHASH tokens entitled to 1 MH/s of mining in the network, whose profits are sent directly to the holders’ wallet. Due to the excess computational power and success of the project, 1,000 tokens are now entitled to 2 MH/s in mining, which is generating on average between 2% to 3% per month. The double bonus will be available until 100,000 units of TPHASH are sold.

The token is available for purchase on the decentralized Pancake Swap exchange. For more information or questions, access the Telegram group by clicking here.

