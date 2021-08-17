Traders look for big gains on altcoins as Bitcoin price consolidates

Optimism across the cryptocurrency ecosystem continues to grow on Aug. 16 as multiple altcoins generate double-digit gains and Bitcoin bulls (BTC) defend the $46,000 support level.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the biggest gainers in the last 24 hours were Solana (SOL), Presearch (PRE) and Arweave (AR).

Top 7 coins with the greatest variation in 24h. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Solana reaches historic top

In the past 24 hours, SOL’s price has soared to a new record of $69.13, as enthusiasm for Mango Markets’ new decentralized exchange (DEX) has helped increase demand for SOL.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS™ data began detecting a bullish outlook for SOL on August 11, ahead of the recent price increase.

The VORTECS™ Score, unique to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points, including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements and Twitter activity.

VORTECS™ Score (Green) vs. price of SOL. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ score for Solana rose into the green zone on August 10th and hit a high of 77 on August 11th, about 4 days before its price rose 62% overnight.

Presearch pushes higher

The Presearch project is a blockchain-based search engine that is developed by the community and offers a decentralized search engine that allows users to search privately and reward them for their activity.

Cointelegraph Markets Pro VORTECS™ data began detecting a bullish outlook for the PRE on August 14, ahead of the recent price increase.

VORTECS™ Score (Green) vs. price of PRE. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS™ score for PRE rose into the green zone on August 13th and hit a high of 70 on August 14th, about 26 hours before the price rose 102% the next day.

Arweave gains 32%

Arweave is a decentralized storage network utilizing a new type of storage that backs up data with “sustainable and perpetual endowments” that allow users and developers to store data forever.

According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, market conditions for AR have been favorable for some time.

VORTECS™ Score (Green) vs. price of AR. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As can be seen from the chart above, the VORTECS™ score for AR was in the green for most of the past week and hit a high of 72 on August 14th, about 30 hours before the price rose 65% the next day.

Excitement about the project rose last week as daily transactions on the network reached repeatedly new records.

The overall capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is now $2,005 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 43.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.

