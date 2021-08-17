Want to buy bitcoin? Understand how the world of cryptocurrencies works

Contrary to what many people imagine, the world of cryptocurrencies is not a parallel universe inhabited by beings with deep knowledge about technology and financial markets. The truth is that being part of the crypto community is a safe, easy and open process for everyone.

To start operating in this market, the financial contribution is often very small, and registration is uncomplicated. At Bitso, the leading platform for cryptocurrency operations in Latin America, the process of opening an account takes no more than 10 minutes, and the initial deposit can be as little as R$25.

However, there is an indispensable step even before having an account. As with everything that involves managing financial resources, the key to security is knowledge. “It’s important to get informed,” says Abraham Cobos, specialist and leader in the brand’s cryptocurrency studies. “Understanding how the market works, following it, knowing what cryptocurrencies are and which ones have a serious project to support their development”, he adds.

And what are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are… almost like coins, as they also represent a value. In short, they are something like money and can be used as a store of value or a medium of exchange. But, of course, there are features that differentiate cryptos from currencies like the dollar and the real. There are mainly two: they are virtual and decentralized.

Virtual means that they are not represented on banknotes or any other type of paper and are not physical like gold. These are values ​​in the form of encrypted data that circulate only digitally. Until then, they are not so different from the coins we all know, the traditional ones, which, more and more, are used for exchanges in the form of numbers on cell phone screens instead of the old “money in your pocket”.

At this point, however, the second difference enters. Cryptocurrencies are not issued by determination of any central bank or government, such as the so-called fiat or fiat currencies, such as our real. Bitcoin, for example, is generated by a protocol maintained by a decentralized network, through the mining process (see infographic below).

“Bitcoin is a digital currency with a very well-founded whitepaper (working protocol). If you look at the historical movement of the currency, you will understand that it is an asset that has gained strength over the years”, says Cobos.

Bitcoin was born in 2009, on the initiative of a programmer with the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Over the years, it has gained credibility as a form of value reserve and portfolio increase.

First steps

As we’ve said, information is the key to security when it comes to managing your financial life. So, the first task for anyone thinking of entering the world of cryptocurrencies is to get informed, but in the right way. “Knowledge is important for anyone who wants to make their own decisions. This information has to come from reliable sources”, points out Cobos.

There are more than 11,000 cryptocurrency options being traded. To know where to start, one of the ways is to observe the liquidity of each one and which currencies the best platforms work with. Bitso, for example, has $8.9 billion in deposits. The cryptocurrencies with the most operations on the platform are bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and XRP – which are also among the most traded in the market.

The choice of investment to be made always depends on a strategy. It is necessary to set a goal. Do you want to keep a financial reserve? Do you want to buy some good within a certain period? Are you saving for retirement? This definition should be the basis for all choices.

“A mistake made by some people who look for cryptocurrencies is to think that it is ‘easy money’ and end up putting in more than would fit in the accounts, expecting very high quick returns. It is very important to understand that cryptocurrencies can be part of a diversified portfolio and will be a component of a strategy. As with everything that involves money, they require care and planning”, emphasizes the Bitso specialist.

With identified objectives, the next step is to register on a cryptocurrency trading platform (called exchanges for converting from fiat currencies to cryptocurrencies and vice versa). At Bitso, after making a contribution of R$25, via PIX or TED, you will be able to buy, keep in your portfolio and sell cryptocurrencies. In a very user-friendly interface, the quotes and histories of ten cryptocurrencies can be checked and operations carried out very easily.

Security and transparency

There is a myth that cryptocurrency transactions are not traceable and therefore would be ideal for criminal financial transactions. “Actually, everything is traceable,” corrects Cobos. “The difference is that when the money passes through the banks, even the way you use your money is computed.”

In fact, although transactions with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin do not require the intermediation of a financial institution, each one of them is registered in a kind of public ledger – the blockchain –, accessed by millions of network users. In other words, transparency is one of the bases on which the bitcoin ecosystem is based. “Each bitcoin mined, bought or sold, and each transaction made with it, to be valid, must be registered in the blockchain. These are digital traces of everything a person does with cryptocurrencies. Transactions are not only recorded, but also verified by the community”, emphasizes Cobos.

O blockchain uses criptografiaencryption to connect each block to the previous one, each block being a new movement in this kind of “virtual ledger”. Changing any data in one block would change the next block, and so on. This arrangement is what gives great security to the system.

Oscillations

At various times, changes in the price of cryptocurrencies are impressive for their speed. In fact, it is usually a volatile market as it is constantly evolving. However, the factors that cause cryptos to fluctuate are often similar to those of other assets.

“The price of any asset carries with it the value that the market perceives in it. And this perception can be affected by many factors. In the case of cryptocurrencies, fluctuations are closely related to the movement of supply and demand. However, like almost everything else in the financial markets, a fall or rise in price is hardly a single factor,” says Cobos.

Technological changes – such as a recent update made to the Ethereum system – are a movement vector of quotations that is very characteristic of the cryptocurrency market. These advances lead to rapid changes in value perception. Favorable statements from important characters also cause fluctuations. “That’s why, the more we follow the market and get informed, the better,” says Cobos.

Transformation

Cryptocurrencies are a natural evolution of our way of life, which is becoming more digital every day. They are a representation of value that is easy to move, with purchases, sales and transfers that transcend borders and do not require the intermediation of banking institutions, not always accessible to everyone.

Platforms like Bitso allow millions of users to access financial services. It is an important advance when we assess that, in Latin America alone, there are still 250 million people outside the banking system.

In a globalized environment, currencies with similar values ​​in different countries, such as cryptocurrencies, can represent more financial security for many people. They are an alternative to store of value and open the perspective of a different relationship with money. “Serious cryptocurrencies are well founded, have a large community participation, and represent the ultimate goal of transcending the traditional financial system,” summarizes Cobos.



















