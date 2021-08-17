Will Ether beat Bitcoin? – Diary of Grande ABC

*By Beibei Liu, which comments on the valuation of the ether

O ether it is the second largest digital asset in the world. That, in itself, is reason to keep investors eyeing the currency. But recently, crypto broke a new price record, ending May at $2,800, up 50%.





Read more:

Catflix: streaming platform for cats distracts pussies in front of the TV

10 zombie movies and series to watch on streaming

At NovaDAX, for example, we have seen currency movements grow by more than 200% since the beginning of 2021. The numbers have left the market optimistic, including the global leader in financial services, JP Morgan, which released a report saying that “the ether is surpassing bitcoin”, much commented by experts and currency enthusiasts.

Ether discharge

The bullish movement of the ether demonstrates some considerable improvements by which the network Ethereum has passed and should still pass in the coming months. Recently, there was an update called Berlin that made the network faster and cheaper by restructuring transaction fees, providing great potential for adding value to digital currency.

The highlight is a shift towards “DeFi” (Decentralized Finance), which refers to transactions outside the traditional banking system, in which the blockchain of Ethereum is an important platform.





If you have any questions about technology, please write to [email protected] and your questions can be answered

The London Fork is another proposal to improve the ether which should reduce fees and make the currency even more affordable. But for the update to move forward, the network needs to reach consensus, as happens with bitcoin.

I believe that the news should include the creation of new contracts and delay in adjusting the difficulty. Starting from the London Fork, the blockchain will increase or decrease the value of trades, which is a big advantage.

Do you want to stay up to date with the world of technology and still download our Internet Safety Manual e-book for free? Click here and subscribe to the 33Giga newsletter

Comments by Elon Musk and Chinese regulation

The great attention to the currency also comes from comments made by big businessmen. In a tweet made in May, a follower asked Elon Musk what his opinion was about the Ethereum and other currencies. In a joking tone, Tesla’s CEO replied that DOGE has dogs and memes, which the others don’t.





I believe he doesn’t agree with crypto as much because he probably prefers to “play” with the things with the greatest potential to attract the general public. The dog itself is cute, many people find it interesting, and memes are already a part of communications, especially on the internet.

the image of ether is already more serious compared to that of DOGE. The project is also more complicated.

Chinese regulations on BTC and Elon Musk’s positions could affect investor confidence in the crypto market in general. The law shows the Chinese government’s stricter attitude towards digital investment, so it’s normal that some investors start to fear that they can’t move their crypto on exchanges, and therefore become less active in digital investment.

However, we must see the matter from another perspective. Regulation seems like a bad thing, but it shows the importance of operating within the legal framework. There are more and more Asian countries, including Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia, that have issued licenses for cryptocurrency exchanges. I believe that complying with the regulations is the right path for all participants in this game.

The Chinese State Council published a memo about a meeting at which top officials commented on specifically cracking down on “bitcoin trading and mining activities”. The net Ethereum began to experience a downturn after June 9, when the Chinese government issued an order for officials in the Zhundong Economic Development Zone to suspend electricity supply to “cryptocurrency mining farms”.





The Ethereum network’s hashe rate dropped below 500 TH/s, resulting in a 20% drop. However, the Ethereum network has been showing a recovery trend since the end of the month.

What’s left for Ether to pass Bitcoin?

The number of active addresses of the ether surpassed the one of Bitcoin, but in market prices the values ​​are still quite distant. The number of active addresses indicates the liquidity of the currency in the market, while the price indicates its value.

Liquidity is a factor that affects value, but it is not the only component. Countless investors believe in Bitcoin’s potential in the long term, and many of them probably don’t even touch their BTC assets, just carrying out the holding. Another example is the BRL itself, which is used by more people than the GBP, even so, the Real is much cheaper than the GBP.

In addition, the influence of comments from big entrepreneurs in the market is undeniable, but the Bitcoin price has also seen declines and repression by China. Meanwhile, the network ether gained new features and is riding the wave of popularization of NFTs. At NovaDAX alone, we have already moved around US$ 2.5 billion with crypto.

Despite this, we cannot predict the future of ether just based on how he is today. We should pay more attention to crypto’s development path, which is being updated little by little, and, at the same time, becoming stronger and more practical. Therefore, I believe that its operations will continue to be the highlights.

Anything is possible in the world of cryptocurrencies. Few people had predicted Bitcoin’s success many years ago, let alone the incredible growth of DOGE just a few months ago. We can expect the further development of the Ethereum network, the broader adoption of DApps, the continued popularity of DeFi and NFT, which together will drive the growth of the value of ether.

—

*Beibei Liu is NovaDAX’s CEO, created the company in 2018 and has already raised around US$ 300 million in four rounds of investments