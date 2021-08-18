Binance.US Appoints New CEO After Brian Brooks Sudden Exit – Money Times

After the sudden departure of the CEO Brian Brooks, a Binance.US chose one of its great employees to handle the cryptocurrency broker, two sources familiar with the matter told The Block.

Joshua George — who joined Binance.US in January 2020 as chief financial officer — was chosen by the broker’s committee to be the interim leader.

In august 6, Brooks, formerly leader of the US Currency Comptroller’s Office (OCC), announced that he was leaving Binance.US after three and a half months on the job.

greetings #crypto community. Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come! — Brian Brooks (@BrianBrooksUS) August 6, 2021

Brooks mentioned “differences over strategic directions” as the catalyst for his exit. Prior to the announcement, Brooks spent months declaring that Binance.US was an entity that operated separately from Binance. Both companies belong to the CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”).

Regarding Sroge, he was a director at FireStone CFO, a consulting firm that provides budget services, accounting services and financial solutions to businesses.

Prior to that, he was the financial director of the crypto company ShapeShift, overseeing the company’s growth from 15 to 115 employees.

A Binance.US spokeswoman confirmed Sroge’s selection for the job, but Sroge declined to comment on The Block.

