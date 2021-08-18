Bitcoin boosts another price drop and Solana survives By CriptoFácil



Bitcoin boosts another price drop and Solana survives



It started this Wednesday (18th) plummeting to be sold at around US$44,000, around R$236,000. The lowest value was around midnight and since then, the currency remains stable, with variations of less than a thousand reais. Despite the drop of more than 3% in a few hours, investors remain optimistic with forecasts of a historical high forecast for the end of the year. The hope comes from the long break that altcoins are facing.

However, it is worth remembering that despite the devaluation of recent months, Bitcoin is far from being a currency to be avoided. The importance in the market and also the lack of competitors in the same position make Bitcoin an excellent investment. Following the downward trend of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency had an even bigger drop during the night. Accumulating a drop of more than 6% in the last 24 hours, the company saw its most critical period around midnight, when it returned to the level of $3,000. The fall was felt by the 50 major currencies in the market, which had a negative variation of around 7% last night and early morning today.

Despite the fall, SOL is still on the run

Even with the general fall, the market has been stable. The currency, which has appreciated more than 70% in recent days, remained at around US$68 while other currencies plummeted. Around 8:00 am, it rose again and reached US$ 75, reaching a 9% increase in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink and Doge have the biggest downfall

While most cryptocurrencies were down in the 7% range, aea was rewarded with a 15% drop. Driven by the devaluation of Bitcoin and the reallocation of resources in the Solana currency, forecasts are for a slower appreciation. At the time this article was written, the market was still trading bearish. Bitcoin (BTC) continued to sell for US$44,879, Ethereum (ETH) for US$3,014, (ADA) for US$1.96, for US$10.07 and Solana (SOL) for US$76,576.

By Easy Crypt