Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies slip and market shrinks $100 billion

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and most altcoins devalued in the last 24 hours, which made the global cryptocurrency market capitalization retreat 5% this Wednesday (18), falling from US$ 2.20 trillion to $1.91 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The market’s main asset, the BTC retreated 3.12% in the period, from US$ 46,768 to US$ 45,313. In real, according to the Price Index of the Bitcoin Portal, the currency is traded at R$ 243 thousand.

In the week, the BTC is down 1.94%. Despite the slip, in 30 days the asset appreciated 44.86%.

The Ether took a 6.31% tumble and saw its price drop from $3,237 to $3,065 in the last 24 hours. In brokers in Brazil, the asset is quoted at R$ 16,353.

The weekly variation of the cryptocurrency is down 6.09%. Like Bitcoin, however, in the monthly accumulated, Ethereum is in the green – the valuation is 67%.

Altcoins in red

The scenario for other altcoins is similar to that of BTC and ETH. The Binance Coin (BNB) is down 7.12% and is trading at $399 this morning.

Cardano (ADA), which soared this week on the announcement of its blockchain update, fell 4.28% and is quoted at $2.01.

Cryptocurrency favorite of the famous, Dogecoin (DOGE) skidded 11.12% and saw its price drop to 29 cents.

XRP, Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) also operate in red this Wednesday.

XRP – US$ 1.11 (-8.81%)

DOT – US$23.82 (-9.87%)

SOL – US$ 73.10 (-2.29%)