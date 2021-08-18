Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have a slight retreat on Tuesday; Solana (SOL) jumps 15%

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) operate in a slight drop this Tuesday morning (17), according to CoinMarketCap.

Over the past 24 hours, the BTC has retreated 1.18% to trade at $46,826 this morning. In reais, the average price of the cryptocurrency is R$ 247 thousand.

In the week, the currency is with an appreciation of 1.90%. In the month, the digital asset valued 47%.

The Ethereum (ETH), similar to the BTC, has fallen 1.46% since the previous day, being quoted at $3,248 this morning.

According to the Price Index of the Bitcoin Portal, in real, Ether is traded at R$17,156 at brokers.

In the accumulated weekly and 30-day period, the second largest cryptocurrency in the market is up 3.10% and 66%, respectively.

Solana jumps 15%

Solana (SOL), which on Monday (16) reached US$ 68.82, its price record, soared 15% and renewed its historic high, hitting US$ 74 in the early hours of today.

Throughout the morning, the currency had a slight retreat and dropped to US$ 71. In the week, the SOL appreciated 77%; in the month, the jump was 174%.

This meteoric leap can be attributed to a few factors. On Monday (9), the project launched Wormhole 2.0 on its main network, a solution that connects Solana to the blockchains of Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain.

On Wednesday (11), the decentralized exchange (DEX) Mango Market, based on Solana, raised US$ 70 million from the sale of 500 million MNGO, the platform’s native token.

Already on Sunday (15), Solana released Degenerate Ape Academy, a collection of non-fungible (NFT) tokens built into its blockchain.

In less than 10 minutes, all 10,000 NFTs in the collection were sold, generating a trading volume of 96,000 SOL, equivalent to more than US$5.9 million.