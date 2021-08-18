Bitcoin Reaches Nearly 1 Million Active Addresses And Proof Dominance By Encrypting



Yesterday, August 16, 2021, there were almost a million active addresses on the blockchain in just 24 hours.

The fact was revealed by Santiment, which notes that there was an hour-long peak of activity, the biggest since July 4, despite the market having been relatively stable.

#Bitcoin has just hit its largest single hour of address activity since July 4th , despite a mostly flat Monday thus far. This spike, occurring between 6pm and 7pm UTC, shows an increase in the total unique addresses interacting on $BTC’s network. https://t.co/cEmRXmzvAQ pic.twitter.com/khoi3RAqG4 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 16, 2021

The peak occurred between 3pm and 4pm, when the price of the BTC fluctuated between US$46,600 and US$46,300, and just before the drop that lowered it to US$45,600 in less than two hours.

After that, the price dropped again to reach $45,300 in the early hours of today. Santiment’s graph also shows a kind of cyclicity in the total number of active addresses on the Bitcoin blockchain over 24 hours.

In fact, from July 19 onwards, four cycles can be distinguished, very similar both in number and duration, with activity peaks in the first days of the week and a significant drop on weekends.

In particular, during the last weekend, the number of active addresses for 24 hours dropped to less than 650,000, which has not happened since the weekend of mid-July, before the Bitcoin price dropped to less than US $30,000. However, the following Monday, the 850,000 active addresses were not exceeded, while yesterday, the limit of 950,000 was exceeded.

Active Bitcoin addresses confirm institutions’ domain

On weekends, when retail investors are more active and institutional investors less active, the number of active addresses declines regularly, with a peak to follow in the first days of the week.

That is, when companies go back to work, it adds more confirmation to what we’ve already discovered a few days ago, thanks to data revealed in Coinbase’s Q2 2021 report (NASDAQ:).

Indeed, it is now clear that the increased activity in the cryptocurrency markets, and Bitcoin in particular, is due more to large institutional investors than to tens of millions of small retail investors.

On the other hand, for some time now, the average value of individual transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain has consistently exceeded US$300,000, clearly revealing the dominance of the whales. However, to this value, it is necessary to add that the median is much smaller and that it does not consider transactions carried out outside the network, for example, with Lightning Network.

Furthermore, the average value of individual chain transactions is strongly influenced by the substantial capital movements of the exchanges. These are often carried out with a minimal number of transactions, but of considerable magnitude.

