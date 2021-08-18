Can any cryptocurrencies beat bitcoin? | Future of Money

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency on the market, taking up more than 40% of the capitalization of the entire cryptoactive market, but can any other asset dethrone bitcoin?

Per Lucas Jose

Published: 08/17/2021 at 4:18 pm

Changed on: 08/17/2021 at 4:28 pm

2021-08-17

2021-08-17
access_time

Reading time:

Can any cryptocurrencies beat bitcoin?

(Future of Money/Disclosure)

Over the past 12 years, the world has seen the emergence and growth of a new asset class, cryptocurrencies, which had bitcoin as its first representative. In the beginning, the cryptoactive was viewed with great suspicion, and had a negligible value when compared to the dollar, the main currency in the world.

However, since 2009, the value of bitcoin has not stopped increasing, surpassing the price of 64,000 dollars per unit and a total market capitalization higher than the total value of the Brazilian stock exchange. In addition, the blockchain technology, created with bitcoin, also proved to be useful for different sectors, being adopted by companies from the most varied industries, such as Amazon.

As a result, cryptocurrencies have started to attract the attention of millions of people and large institutional investors, who have been searching the cryptoactive market for new investment options, looking for an asset that can surpass bitcoin itself, which holds more than 40% of the entire market.

Despite still leading the industry by far, bitcoin is not alone in this ecosystem, which has more than 10,000 types of cryptoactives.

But can any cryptocurrency really beat bitcoin? Check out what Nicholas Sacci, head of research at BTG Digital Assets thinks about the subject in the video below!

Thanks for reading the EXAM! How about becoming a subscriber?

Get unlimited access to the best content of your day. In just a few minutes, you create your account and continue reading this article. Come on?

It’s just a moment before you release your access.

digital exam

BRL 3.90/month
  • R$9.90 after the third month.

  • Access whenever and wherever you want.

  • Unlimited access to EXAME Invest, macroeconomics, markets, career, entrepreneurship and technology.

Sign it

annual digital exam

BRL 99.00/year
  • R$ 99.00 in cash or in up to 12 installments. (BRL 8.25 per month)

  • Access whenever and wherever you want.

  • Unlimited access to EXAME Invest, macroeconomics, markets, career, entrepreneurship and technology.

Sign it

See too

4205977

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR