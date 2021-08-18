Can any cryptocurrencies beat bitcoin? | Future of Money

Over the past 12 years, the world has seen the emergence and growth of a new asset class, cryptocurrencies, which had bitcoin as its first representative. In the beginning, the cryptoactive was viewed with great suspicion, and had a negligible value when compared to the dollar, the main currency in the world.

However, since 2009, the value of bitcoin has not stopped increasing, surpassing the price of 64,000 dollars per unit and a total market capitalization higher than the total value of the Brazilian stock exchange. In addition, the blockchain technology, created with bitcoin, also proved to be useful for different sectors, being adopted by companies from the most varied industries, such as Amazon.

As a result, cryptocurrencies have started to attract the attention of millions of people and large institutional investors, who have been searching the cryptoactive market for new investment options, looking for an asset that can surpass bitcoin itself, which holds more than 40% of the entire market.

Despite still leading the industry by far, bitcoin is not alone in this ecosystem, which has more than 10,000 types of cryptoactives.

But can any cryptocurrency really beat bitcoin? Check out what Nicholas Sacci, head of research at BTG Digital Assets thinks about the subject in the video below!