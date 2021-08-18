check out the expert tips

With more than 11,000 cryptoactives on the market, it can be difficult to understand which are the most promising cryptocurrencies in 2021 – and which deserve the attention of those who want to invest. Of course the leading currencies (bitcoin and Ethereum) are still the best options, but there are other assets that can represent good opportunities.

Polkadot, Solana, Aave, Cardano and even the Axie Infinit (AXS) game token were the options considered with the best perspective, according to experts consulted by InfoMoney. “Solana is one of the projects that has the most potential,” said Transfero’s Product and Partnerships director, Safiri Felix, to the report. According to him, the most promising cryptocurrencies are those offered by Ethereum’s competing platforms that manage to resolve scalability issues. Check out the most prominent projects cited by Felix and other experts.

Meet 5 Promising Cryptocurrencies in 2021

The five assets most cited by respondents by InfoMoney follow below. Besides them, other cryptos mentioned were Polygon (MATIC), Chainlink (LINK), Uniswap (UNI), Compound (COMP), Filecoin (FIL) and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

1. Solana

Solana, the platform responsible for the SOL token, has been considered one of the major competitors of Ethereum, precisely for presenting more agile, economical and scalable solutions for smart contracts. The scalability of the network comes from the hybrid model, which combines the consensus of proof of history (PoH) and proof of participation (PoS).

For the person responsible for the University of Bitcoin, Rodrigo Miranda, Solana’s differential is the fact that Alameda Research is backstage, which also has a percentage in the FTX project and has been growing in relevance.

2. Polkadot

DOT was one of the most cited tokens by experts consulted by InfoMoney. The network, based on a system of interoperable blockchains (parachains), is considered by Felix as very attractive. “Interoperability is a big highlight. This simplifies the creation of products and services”, he stated.

Polkadot’s protocol connects public and private chains, oracles and other technologies that ensure the reliability of transactions.

3. Ave

Aave’s project, for the coin of the same name (which means, in Finnish, is ghost) is considered differentiated, especially due to fast loans via blockchain. For Miranda, from Bitcoin University, Aave is a good asset “for diversification”. It is worth noting that the network uses the same smart contracts technology as Ethereum.

4. Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is known for betting on the scientific communities to seek solutions to the main limitations of the crypto market. The network uses different technologies, such as operations based on smart contracts and using the ADA token as currency.

According to Felix, there is great expectation that the platform will start releasing its first smart contracts on the network, which should have a very positive impact on the asset’s price.

5. Axie Infinit

The combination of online gaming and NFT has gained popularity due to their tokens (AXS), which can be exchanged for real money. The popularity comes from the fact that the player is basically paid to play – which represents a new trend in the gaming world.

